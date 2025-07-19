New York's Hidden Tennis Club In Central Terminal Is A Haven For Celebrities Offering Group Lessons

Anyone who's watched an Indiana Jones movie is bound to ponder the secrets hidden within historic sites. Secret Templar crypts under Byzantine churches in Istanbul, maybe? Or hidden passageways under the Vatican? It's easy for imaginations to run wild. New York's Grand Central Station holds many of its own — like secret Track 61, hidden beneath the bustling city — but you won't have anticipated the mysterious tennis club in New York's Grand Central Station.

Hidden behind the station's iconic arched windows, the space has a star-studded history. Beginning life as an art gallery in 1913, the 4th-floor annex then spent 30 years as a CBS recording and broadcast studio. Once the broadcast giant moved out, the space was purchased by a former Hungarian Olympian who, remarkably, installed two tennis courts and a 65-foot indoor ski slope. His vision was a hit, with the facility operating for almost two decades before the owner was priced out of his lease. A 38-year-old Donald Trump took over the lease, renovating the aging facility and transforming it into an exclusive tennis and fitness club for the ultra-rich and famous.

Trump's club shuttered in 2009, with the space replaced by a lounge for Metropolitan Transportation Authority employees. But tennis returned to Grand Central in 2010 with the arrival of the Vanderbilt Tennis Club, which still runs the courts today. Sitting behind the top of the iconic arched windows on the station's front facade, the current setup boasts a full regulation-sized court, a junior court, two practice lanes, and other fitness facilities.