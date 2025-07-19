New York's Hidden Tennis Club In Central Terminal Is A Haven For Celebrities Offering Group Lessons
Anyone who's watched an Indiana Jones movie is bound to ponder the secrets hidden within historic sites. Secret Templar crypts under Byzantine churches in Istanbul, maybe? Or hidden passageways under the Vatican? It's easy for imaginations to run wild. New York's Grand Central Station holds many of its own — like secret Track 61, hidden beneath the bustling city — but you won't have anticipated the mysterious tennis club in New York's Grand Central Station.
Hidden behind the station's iconic arched windows, the space has a star-studded history. Beginning life as an art gallery in 1913, the 4th-floor annex then spent 30 years as a CBS recording and broadcast studio. Once the broadcast giant moved out, the space was purchased by a former Hungarian Olympian who, remarkably, installed two tennis courts and a 65-foot indoor ski slope. His vision was a hit, with the facility operating for almost two decades before the owner was priced out of his lease. A 38-year-old Donald Trump took over the lease, renovating the aging facility and transforming it into an exclusive tennis and fitness club for the ultra-rich and famous.
Trump's club shuttered in 2009, with the space replaced by a lounge for Metropolitan Transportation Authority employees. But tennis returned to Grand Central in 2010 with the arrival of the Vanderbilt Tennis Club, which still runs the courts today. Sitting behind the top of the iconic arched windows on the station's front facade, the current setup boasts a full regulation-sized court, a junior court, two practice lanes, and other fitness facilities.
Who can play in New York's hidden tennis club?
Trump's tennis club was an exclusive affair. Drawing celebrities to its courts and even roping the likes of John McEnroe and Venus and Serena Williams for training, the average person would have struggled to get any court time. The current club is accessible to everyone, but unfortunately, its rates can still be prohibitive. An hourly court rental can soar to $335 an hour at peak times, with the cheapest $95-an-hour rate reserved for those willing to play between midnight and 2 a.m. Considering New York City's record-setting millionaire count, plenty are willing to pay.
It's also possible to book private and group lessons. Private and semi-private rates vary between $168 and $405 an hour — again, depending on the time slot. Group sessions for a set time each week can be purchased in different package sizes for a lump sum rate.
Booking a court or lessons is simple. The Vanderbilt Tennis Club website is easy to navigate and lists all the options available at any given time. Availability is only shown up to one week in advance, giving any interested parties the chance to grab a booking.
How to find the Grand Central Terminal's hidden tennis club
Named after Cornelius Vanderbilt, who commissioned the station — and whose grandson built the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, one of the most overpriced tourist traps in the world — the Vanderbilt Tennis Club is hidden in plain sight. Despite sitting directly underneath the station clock and behind its famous arched windows, most of the 750,000 people hurrying through each day have no clue it's there. Even if you do, it can be hard to find, so give yourself some time if you have a strict court time.
When entering from outside the station, you'll need to navigate to The Campbell Bar. Indicated by a red awning on Vanderbilt Avenue, enter the lobby and take the elevator to the 4th floor. From inside the station, head to the ramp for platforms 100-117 and the Oyster Bar. The elevators are located halfway down the ramp.
Keep in mind that if you have a booking during peak commuting hours, the station itself will be incredibly busy. The club has lockers and changing facilities, but no padlocks or towel rentals. Demo rackets can be rented for $10 each.