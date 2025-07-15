Hidden In The Heart Of Porto Is Portugal's Peaceful Historic Garden With Strutting Peacocks And River Views

There are many good reasons to travel to Porto, often referred to as Portugal's "second city." Maybe you'd like to walk its UNESCO-recognized historic city center, admire the shoebox buildings with their terracotta roof tiles tumbling down to the banks of the Douro River, eat in one of its many Michelin-starred restaurants, peruse the stalls at one of Rick Steves' favorite markets in Europe, or drink port, the city's namesake wine, at source. It's also one of the cheapest city breaks in Western Europe, according to research by the U.K. Post Office, and is one of those European cities with fewer crowds that (again) Rick Steves says he prefers.

But when making your to-do list, you should also pencil in a visit to the Jardins do Palácio de Cristal, a 30-minute walk to the west of the Centro Histórico. Known in English as the "Crystal Palace Gardens," this bucolic stretch of greenery and shaded walkways has been one of Porto's finest relaxation spots since the mid-19th century, when it opened for the 1865 International Exhibition, a precursor to the World Expos of today. It's also free, and therefore suited to vacationers in Porto on a shoestring budget.

The palace, magnificent though it once was, no longer exists — it was demolished in the 1950s and replaced with a modernist, multipurpose sports venue that looks a bit like a UFO — but the gardens have retained their original grandeur, which is why they still attract tourists and locals to this day.