A Washington City Once Called 'Hellhole Of The Pacific' Has A Gritty, Colorful History And Outdoors Galore

If you've ever been to Washington, you know the state is full of idyllic cities, lush green spaces, and plenty of wide-open land. Virtually every spot within the state is perfect for a vacation, whether you're looking for a big metropolis or a quaint small town. But what if you could visit the "Hellhole of the Pacific?" Would you be intrigued? Well, that's Aberdeen, a.k.a. the former home of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Thankfully, Aberdeen is far from a "hellhole" today, but remnants of its sordid past are still present, even if they're almost invisible.

Nestled at the inner edge of North Bay, just about 30 minutes away from the gorgeous coastal city with expansive beaches and kite-friendly breezes, Aberdeen is the quintessential riverside town. With laid-back vibes and plenty of outdoor activities, it's hard to believe the city used to house some of the roughest and toughest folks of the past.

So, if you're looking for a cozy vacation spot that puts you close to some of the best scenery Washington has to offer, Aberdeen should be at the top of your list.