Tucked In Washington's Hills Is An Underrated Artsy College Town Blending Rural Charm And Modern Amenities

Situated in Eastern Washington is the quaint city of Pullman. On its surface, it may seem like many of the charming little towns that dot the state's boundless green hills, having little to recommend a stop there other than to get gas. However, Pullman is the home of Washington State University (WSU), and with a large population of young people, the city has more than stepped up to offer a wide range of arts and culture to enjoy. But what really makes Pullman stand out from many of Washington's charming towns, though, is its unique blend of rural charm and modern amenities, making it perfect for travelers who want to experience something a little more pastoral but still have plenty of attractions to check out.

If you're traveling from abroad, your best bet is to arrive via Spokane International Airport, which is just under 80 miles away from Pullman. This city can also get quite cold in the winter and even fall, so since it has an outdoorsy atmosphere, summer is the recommended time to visit. There are quite a few places to stay in Pullman, including Coast Hilltop Inn, Cougar Land Motel, and Hotel McCoy.

Pullman has a lot to do and explore, not unlike Washington's wildly underrated tiny towns, which deliver eclectic galleries, unique shops, and exceptional eateries. No visit there is complete without wandering around the city's downtown, filled with all kinds of neat shops: Add some life to your home with a gorgeous plant from A Modern Plantsman, pick up a rare edition from Brused Books, and peruse hard-to-find collectibles from yesteryear at DREGS Vintage. Pullman also has an impressive array of tasty places to dine at, such as Dom's Donuts, Cougar Country Drive-In, and Mandarin House.