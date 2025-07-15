Tucked In Washington's Hills Is An Underrated Artsy College Town Blending Rural Charm And Modern Amenities
Situated in Eastern Washington is the quaint city of Pullman. On its surface, it may seem like many of the charming little towns that dot the state's boundless green hills, having little to recommend a stop there other than to get gas. However, Pullman is the home of Washington State University (WSU), and with a large population of young people, the city has more than stepped up to offer a wide range of arts and culture to enjoy. But what really makes Pullman stand out from many of Washington's charming towns, though, is its unique blend of rural charm and modern amenities, making it perfect for travelers who want to experience something a little more pastoral but still have plenty of attractions to check out.
If you're traveling from abroad, your best bet is to arrive via Spokane International Airport, which is just under 80 miles away from Pullman. This city can also get quite cold in the winter and even fall, so since it has an outdoorsy atmosphere, summer is the recommended time to visit. There are quite a few places to stay in Pullman, including Coast Hilltop Inn, Cougar Land Motel, and Hotel McCoy.
Pullman has a lot to do and explore, not unlike Washington's wildly underrated tiny towns, which deliver eclectic galleries, unique shops, and exceptional eateries. No visit there is complete without wandering around the city's downtown, filled with all kinds of neat shops: Add some life to your home with a gorgeous plant from A Modern Plantsman, pick up a rare edition from Brused Books, and peruse hard-to-find collectibles from yesteryear at DREGS Vintage. Pullman also has an impressive array of tasty places to dine at, such as Dom's Donuts, Cougar Country Drive-In, and Mandarin House.
Pullman has an artsy spirit
Pullman is brimming with creativity and has something for everyone, whether you're into the visual arts or performing arts. Greystone Grand Gallery and Gifts makes its artsy intentions known with the massive rainbow dragon on its facade. There, you'll find a massive selection of art supplies and materials, as well as a gallery showcasing the work of talented artists. Terracotta Pullman is where you can learn how to sculpt clay into a variety of shapes and forms, including utensils, mugs, garden decor, and figurines. Perhaps the city's main hub of fine art is the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University Pullman, which is open to both students and the wider community. In addition to its growing collection of works, the museum also hosts a variety of programs and workshops throughout the year. But if you're looking for more beautiful art to view in a small-town setting, Washington's Orcas Island hides this village with boutique shops, art galleries, and great restaurants.
On the live side of things, you can't go wrong by catching a performance by the Washington Idaho Symphony, which consists of some of the most talented classical musicians in the region. Or you go to a concert of stellar vocal pieces performed by one of the Palouse Choral Society's three choirs, which showcase classic works and those from contemporary composers. If you're into theatre, then Pullman has you covered, too. In addition to musicals, plays, and children's productions, the Pullman Civic Theatre also hosts workshops and various community programming. And you'll always find a performance of a beloved production taking place at the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, whose past shows include such favorites as "Little Shop of Horrors," "White Christmas," and "The Sound of Music."
Pullman's rural charm and modern amenities
Pullman is a city of contrasts, as it retains much of its pastoral character while still offering numerous attractions that appeal to the modern traveler. But then again, the state of Washington itself is brimming with mountain and ocean views while also being the nation's most EV-friendly for a road trip. It should come as no surprise that this often-overlooked college town would have both outdoorsy and cosmopolitan things to do in equal measure.
For example, one of the most recognizable natural features of the surrounding region is the seemingly endless green hills that look like they were ripped right out of a postcard. The best way to view them is to take a trip on the Palouse Scenic Byway, which winds through multiple picturesque trails and charming communities where one can get a taste of Washington's agricultural legacy. Another way that Pullman celebrates its rural past is through its National Lentil Festival, held every year since 1989. Even though Pullman and the general area may not be the primary growers of the world's lentils, the city still likes to recognize this unique distinction, wherein local businesses set up booths around town to peddle their wares.
And if panoramic byways and legume festivals aren't your thing, don't worry, as Pullman has plenty of contemporary fun to be had. Bring the family to the Palouse Discovery Science Center and immerse yourself in the joy of technology, nature, and biology through its interactive exhibits and programs. Get the friends together for an outing at Zeppoz, a bowling alley that comes with a full bar and restaurant, plus an arcade. Practice your swing at Airway Hills Golf and Event Center, which boasts a mini golf course, a driving range, golf simulators, and other activities.