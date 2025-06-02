A West Coast State Brimming With Mountain And Ocean Views Is The Nation's Most EV-Friendly For A Road Trip
The West Coast of the United States may be known for its car dependence, but it's also becoming known for something else in recent years: an abundance of hybrid and electric vehicles. But while states like California — with its massive gas stations featuring electric vehicle ports – and Oregon are friendly toward electric vehicle owners, one other state is the best place to own an EV, according to a study from Oregon Generators, a company that installs EV charging stations (via OK Energy Today).
That state is Washington, Oregon Generators' ranking system determined, and it's also the perfect destination for an EV-powered road trip. Considering factors like how many people have registered an electric vehicle, the number of charging stations per state, electricity costs, and state policies on electric vehicles in each location, Oregon Generators ranked Washington No. 1 out of 10 states. With so much to see while on a road trip through the coastal state, the fact that it's EV-friendly is an added bonus.
With the highest EV-friendliness score, Washington has a high ratio of EV owners compared to other states, meaning the measures are already in place to make road travel via electric vehicle easier than ever. If you want to visit states that support inexpensive travel for gas-free vehicles, Washington is worth a look.
Washington State is the best place to road trip in an EV
Road-tripping in an EV may not be easy everywhere, but it is in Washington State. With 31 charging stations for every 100,000 people, according to Oregon Generators' data, Washington's infrastructure is one of the strongest. You won't have to drive far to spot a charging station along Washington's major roadways, particularly Interstate 5. Vancouver, WA, and the Seattle area, for example, have clusters of EV charging stations, with multiple locations on the same city block.
Washington also wins out in other ways when it comes to EV friendliness. For one thing, the fuel-cost ratio of gasoline versus EV has long been high in Washington; drivers of electric vehicles save about 72% on fuel compared to drivers of gas-powered cars. On top of that, the cost per eGallon — a measure of how far an EV can go for the cost of a gallon of gas — is 91 cents per gallon in Washington. States like California and Massachusetts cost more than double, making Washington particularly friendly for EV drivers' wallets.
Low energy costs and the availability of charging stations might be the motivation for EV ownership in Washington. According to Oregon Generators' data, for every 10,000 people in Washington, there are 637 EV registrations. The figure is higher than many other EV-friendly states like Vermont, Oregon, and Colorado, and that might be due to the incentives and rebates. While California leads the way with the most overall EV registrations, Washington ranks fourth nationwide. For visitors, that means more demand for charging stations and inexpensive fuel for EVs, which makes it more affordable than ever to road trip through Washington State.
Where to road trip (and what to see) in Washington
Even without driving an EV, road tripping is already epic in Washington. You get the best of both worlds while traveling along scenic byways showcasing the forest and ocean, even on a short trip. The Cape Flattery Tribal Scenic Byway, for example, is only 12 miles long, but the first recognized tribal scenic byway delivers you as far north as you can travel in the contiguous U.S., with breathtaking Pacific Ocean vistas on full display. Prefer a longer road trip to really take advantage of your eGallons? One highly recommended road trip is the Cascade Loop.
Washington's iconic Cascade Loop route is perhaps its most famous, winding through nine different regions in the state. Along the Cascade Loop National Scenic Byway, keep a lookout not just for sea views, but also lush forests, vibrant fields, and even wild grasslands. Highlights include Leavenworth, a city that feels like you've been zapped to Europe, and the Skagit Valley, famous for its photogenic tulip fields and charming riverfront. The seasonal loop (the North Cascades section closes between November and May) takes you from western to central Washington over the Cascade Mountains, so you can see more of the state without leaving the driver's seat.
Though a trip along the Cascade Loop will necessitate more charging stops than other routes, the good news is that you'll find a host of charging stations along the way, whether you travel from Chelan to Coupeville or the entire 440-mile trek. Just be sure to charge up before going over the mountain passes. Whether you want to take the epic Cascade Loop or prefer a shorter trek between big cities, driving an electric vehicle in Washington makes the adventure that much more enjoyable.