A West Coast State Brimming With Mountain And Ocean Views Is The Nation's Most EV-Friendly For A Road Trip

The West Coast of the United States may be known for its car dependence, but it's also becoming known for something else in recent years: an abundance of hybrid and electric vehicles. But while states like California — with its massive gas stations featuring electric vehicle ports – and Oregon are friendly toward electric vehicle owners, one other state is the best place to own an EV, according to a study from Oregon Generators, a company that installs EV charging stations (via OK Energy Today).

That state is Washington, Oregon Generators' ranking system determined, and it's also the perfect destination for an EV-powered road trip. Considering factors like how many people have registered an electric vehicle, the number of charging stations per state, electricity costs, and state policies on electric vehicles in each location, Oregon Generators ranked Washington No. 1 out of 10 states. With so much to see while on a road trip through the coastal state, the fact that it's EV-friendly is an added bonus.

With the highest EV-friendliness score, Washington has a high ratio of EV owners compared to other states, meaning the measures are already in place to make road travel via electric vehicle easier than ever. If you want to visit states that support inexpensive travel for gas-free vehicles, Washington is worth a look.