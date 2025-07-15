Hidden In A Volcanic Crater Is Hawaii's Wildly Underrated Botanical Garden With An Easy Loop Trail

While the main trail forms a loop around the botanical gardens, many smaller side paths branch off and rejoin the loop at different sections, so you could spend hours wandering through the foliage without worrying about getting lost. Make sure to bring water and snacks with you, and keep in mind that there aren't any restrooms once you enter the trails. The loop is considered easy to walk and is even kid-friendly if you're thinking of exploring as a family, but loose gravel in certain areas means you should wear appropriate shoes.

The botanical garden layout is grouped into different sections of plant species: as you stroll the paths, you'll encounter the Americas Section, where growths of prickly cacti and succulents tower above you, the Native Hawaiian Section, and the Plumeria Grove, to name a few. After trekking around the botanical gardens, you could also make your way to the Koko Crater Stairs, a hiking trail with over 1,000 steps to the volcano's summit, offering stunning vistas of the Hawaiian landscape below. The hike can be slightly more challenging than the trails at Koko Crater Botanical Gardens, and thus may not be suitable for beginner climbers or those who tire quickly.

If you've still got energy to hike more of the island's trails, an hour's drive to the north will take you to the Waimea Valley Park, where you can explore one of Oahu's easiest hikes through a lush valley and sparkling waterfalls. You could also squeeze in some beach time at Hanauma Bay, Oahu's only dedicated snorkeling beach and a convenient 10-minute drive from Koko Crater. Relaxing on the powdery sand or paddling in the aquamarine waves will be a relaxing conclusion to a fun day of hiking.