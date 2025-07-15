Hidden In A Volcanic Crater Is Hawaii's Wildly Underrated Botanical Garden With An Easy Loop Trail
Home to rumbling volcanoes, swaying palm trees, and sugary beaches, the Hawaiian islands are a dream vacation destination. The main island, Oahu, is brimming with scenic spots for breathtaking views and flawless beaches. For anyone who loves the great outdoors, Oahu is a paradise of nature hikes through lush rainforests, swimming amidst scenic waterfalls, and tropical bird watching. And adding to these delights, there's one place off the beaten track you just can't miss. Only a 25-minute drive from Oahu's capital, Honolulu, are the slopes of Koko Crater, an extinct volcano which, according to legend, is an imprint created by an ancient Hawaiian god. Koko Crater may be extinct today, but the jagged crevices of the volcanic chasm have now erupted, not with lava, but with the colorful blooms of exotic flora and fauna that are part of the Koko Crater Botanical Garden.
Opened in 1958, the botanical garden covers a 60-acre portion of the 200-acre-wide volcanic basin, flourishing with a vibrant array of plants, trees, and shrubs. Hikers will rejoice to discover the 1.7-mile loop trail weaving between the towering succulents and sweetly fragrant plumeria trees, where you can enjoy a relatively easy trek against a stunning floral backdrop. Other highlights of the garden include impressively spiky cacti, flowering aloe vera species, palm trees, and wiliwili trees, an iconic Hawaiian plant with clusters of bright orange flowers. If you're driving from Honolulu, take the Kalaniana'ole Highway (Route 72) eastwards, then turn onto Kealahou Street before turning again onto Kokonani Street, where you'll find parking and the entrance to the botanical gardens at the end of the road. You can also take the local bus #23 if you're coming from Waikiki, which stops hourly near the Kokonani Street intersection, a short walk away from the botanical garden entrance.
Explore Koko Crater Botanical Garden and other hikes
While the main trail forms a loop around the botanical gardens, many smaller side paths branch off and rejoin the loop at different sections, so you could spend hours wandering through the foliage without worrying about getting lost. Make sure to bring water and snacks with you, and keep in mind that there aren't any restrooms once you enter the trails. The loop is considered easy to walk and is even kid-friendly if you're thinking of exploring as a family, but loose gravel in certain areas means you should wear appropriate shoes.
The botanical garden layout is grouped into different sections of plant species: as you stroll the paths, you'll encounter the Americas Section, where growths of prickly cacti and succulents tower above you, the Native Hawaiian Section, and the Plumeria Grove, to name a few. After trekking around the botanical gardens, you could also make your way to the Koko Crater Stairs, a hiking trail with over 1,000 steps to the volcano's summit, offering stunning vistas of the Hawaiian landscape below. The hike can be slightly more challenging than the trails at Koko Crater Botanical Gardens, and thus may not be suitable for beginner climbers or those who tire quickly.
If you've still got energy to hike more of the island's trails, an hour's drive to the north will take you to the Waimea Valley Park, where you can explore one of Oahu's easiest hikes through a lush valley and sparkling waterfalls. You could also squeeze in some beach time at Hanauma Bay, Oahu's only dedicated snorkeling beach and a convenient 10-minute drive from Koko Crater. Relaxing on the powdery sand or paddling in the aquamarine waves will be a relaxing conclusion to a fun day of hiking.