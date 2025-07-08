Oahu's 10 Best Destinations For Breathtaking Views And Flawless Beaches, According To Reviews

Just on the edge of the capital, Honolulu, you'll find Pu'u 'Ualaka'a State Park. Within it is the scenic Tantalus Lookout viewpoint. This is where to go for sweeping views of the city, Waikiki Beach, and the iconic tuff cone of Diamond Head. On clear days, you can also spot Pearl Harbor off in the distance. The drive is all part of the fun day out. It's a road that's all hairpin turns and jungle views, reminiscent of the famous Road to Hāna experience on Maui. You'll be tempted to stop off at the plentiful scenic pull-offs on the way up, but it's at the top where you'll find one of O'ahu's prime sunset spots.

Sitting at 1,048 feet on a big, soft lawn that's just made for stretching out, you can take in the city and all the island's natural wonders. The imposing volcanic crater that dominates the skyline is broad and circular-shaped with steep, rugged walls and a wide, open crater floor. Huge rainbow arcs are often painted across the heavens, and as the sun sets, the city lights flick on below, and the sky turns into a symphony of molten colors while shadows spill across the valleys.

On Google, the reviews number in the thousands, and the vast majority rank it as a 5-star attraction. The highlight is undoubtedly the big orange ball dipping down below the horizon, with one reviewer enthusiastically remarking, "The lookout is especially magical at sunset, when the sky lights up in shades of orange and pink, casting a golden glow over the island. At night, the city lights twinkle below, creating a mesmerizing scene."