One Of The 'Seven Wonders Of Oregon' Is A Rock-Climbing State Park With Gorgeous Golden Cliffs

It would be tough to find a place with more iconic outdoor adventures. The Sisters to Smith Rock Scenic Bikeway (part of the Three Sisters Scenic Bikeway that connects central Oregon) is one of Oregon's most cherished. Once you're in Smith Rock, trade your road bike for a mountain bike and rip clay and scree trails. Just make sure you have your biking head on because there are some rowdy descents. If you prefer to stay on your feet there are a lot of great hiking options. The Misery Ridge trail is legendary enough for Oregon-based Nike to name one of its top-of-the-line waterproof jackets after it. The trail also takes you to a few of the many celebrated rock climbing walls that put Smith Rock on the map.

Smith Rock is considered the birthplace of American sport climbing. The community that powers Mountain Project has catalogued over 1,400 climbs there, from easy sport climbs to classic objectives like Monkey Face (home to one of the toughest climbs in the world, a monster named "Just Do It"). Officially there are even more. Given Smith Rock's accessibility and its many climbs that are rated in the 5.14s on a scale that tops out at 5.15s, Smith Rock would be a great place to train for the iconic Yosemite Park climb El Capitan where the toughest routes are also rated 5.14, albeit more sustained. Regardless your skill or ambitions, there are plenty of climbs for you at Smith Rock.

Add the camping and imagine the possibilities. Get up early and road bike to Bend for breakfast. Head back to Smith Rock for some hiking and climbing in the afternoon shade. Tack on a sunset mountain bike ride to get a little excitement before settling into camp. And if you're feeling social, maybe take some time to swap stories with the other adventurers at Bivy Campground.