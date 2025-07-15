The Unsettling Reasons You Might Want To Avoid Hotel Breakfasts While Traveling

Because breakfast preferences vary widely, some hotels try to cover all their bases and have a huge spread that extends past continental breakfast staples like bread, eggs, fruit juices, and pastries. However, one of the reasons a continental breakfast is so popular is that it's easy to prep and replenish, and contains elements that have relatively longer shelf lives. Therefore, a larger spread doesn't necessarily mean a better breakfast. In fact, there is a higher chance that a breakfast spread with lots of food contains items that may have been left out for too long, beyond the time when the food was at its best. Cold cuts, salads, and dishes that contain dairy are particularly susceptible to spoilage.

Be wary of egg dishes in particular, since many hotel chains use powdered eggs, which contain additives and preservatives. If you find the scrambled eggs feeling particularly dry and missing large, fluffy curds, chances are they're made with powdered eggs. Breakfast items packaged in plastic wrapping, like muffins, power bars, or cereal, are also likely to contain preservatives and unhealthy fats.

Finally, check how the buffet's food is being handled by the hotel staff as well as by other guests. Considering the food is on display for an extended period with multiple people having access to it, make sure that the buffet is set up in a way that minimizes contamination and that you don't pick up a piece of food that someone else has already handled. Reach for boiled eggs and bananas, since you peel them yourself before eating. Eggs to order are also a good option, since they are usually freshly made.