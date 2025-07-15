The Most Frequently Stolen Item At Airports That You Should Be Protecting At All Times
If you've ever flown, you know a lot is happening when you go through those airport security lines. Maybe you're trying to make sure your laptop is laid out properly or wondering if they'll give you a hard time about that extra-stuffed resealable bag of liquid toiletries — all while trying to zip through TSA as quickly as possible. However, a travel expert is warning people that there's one device you should protect at all times, even during those security checks. The item in question? Your cell phone.
In a TikTok post on her account, @travel.by.the.books, travel expert Tiffany shared the very honest advice she received from a TSA agent when she attempted to place her cell phone directly in a TSA bin. The agent said doing that is the "fastest way to get it stolen." In her video, Tiffany further explained that cell phones are the most frequently stolen item at airports because "they are left out and available — the lines can back up, you're not paying attention until you realize and it's too late."
How to protect your phone at airport security checkpoints
Putting her cell phone directly in an airport security bin is something Tiffany vows she's "absolutely never doing" again. However, TSA is constantly reminding people in line to empty their pockets, which means you can't keep your phone on you. So, what can you do to better protect your phone and other important valuables while getting through airport security?
In this case, place your phone inside a zipped pocket of your bag, which is what Tiffany says she plans to do moving forward. A cell phone is easier to discreetly swipe than a larger bag. Therefore, by keeping your phone, wallet, and other valuables more secure and hidden, you can reduce your risk of having them stolen.
Even after security, it's important to keep track of your belongings. Cell phones are among the most commonly lost items at airports, but travelers often have their phones out to either pass the time or pull up their digital boarding pass. To avoid accidentally setting down your phone and losing it, keep it inside that zipped pocket whenever you're not actively using it.