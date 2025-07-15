The Most Frequently Stolen Item At Airports That You Should Be Protecting At All Times

If you've ever flown, you know a lot is happening when you go through those airport security lines. Maybe you're trying to make sure your laptop is laid out properly or wondering if they'll give you a hard time about that extra-stuffed resealable bag of liquid toiletries — all while trying to zip through TSA as quickly as possible. However, a travel expert is warning people that there's one device you should protect at all times, even during those security checks. The item in question? Your cell phone.

In a TikTok post on her account, @travel.by.the.books, travel expert Tiffany shared the very honest advice she received from a TSA agent when she attempted to place her cell phone directly in a TSA bin. The agent said doing that is the "fastest way to get it stolen." In her video, Tiffany further explained that cell phones are the most frequently stolen item at airports because "they are left out and available — the lines can back up, you're not paying attention until you realize and it's too late."