Orange County's 'Mini Grand Canyon' Hides Deep In SoCal With Ancient Red-Sandstone And Family-Friendly Trails
Southern California's Orange County is where you'll find some of the region's most breathtaking nature attractions. In Newport Beach, there's Crystal Cove State Park, a marine conservation area with abundant wildlife. Near Irvine, a college gem with trendy shopping and dining, hides Silverado. This playground for outdoor enthusiasts is home to Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve. What's so special about Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve? It features the "mini Grand Canyon," dubbed as such for its ancient red sandstone formations, and family-friendly trails.
The "mini Grand Canyon," formally referred to as The Sinks, are not as vast as the actual Grand Canyon in Arizona, but they will nonetheless make a lasting impact on visitors. However, there is a small catch. Those who are interested in undertaking a hike to The Sinks must do so through the Irvine Ranch Conservancy. At the time of this writing, the non-profit hosts guided weekly hikes at Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve.
The Irvine Ranch Conservancy offers a variety of excursions to The Sinks that are not suitable for younger children. The organization frequently leads four-hour treks to the east and west side of The Sinks where you will gape at the unbelievable scenery, typically lush in the springtime. Covering more than nine miles and with an elevation change of 1000 feet, this could be considered strenuous to some. Luckily, the Irvine Ranch Conservancy does have outings where kiddos can tag along, like a family hike through Agua Chinon, a verdant canyon.
What to know before visiting Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve in Silverado, California
At Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve, visitors of all ages can enjoy the great outdoors. For instance, the family hike to Agua Chinon is ideal for youngsters 5 and up. Additionally, there are other kid-friendly activities regularly offered by the Irvine Ranch Conservancy. This includes Hoofprints and Horizons, where little ones can traverse Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve with a horse by their side.
It's worth mentioning that the Irvine Ranch Conservancy is known to have a mountain bike ride to The Sinks, open to those 12 and older. Keep in mind that these adventures are provided to guests at no cost. Most importantly, you must register and sign up for these excursions; you cannot otherwise access Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve. Due to the astounding scenery, reviewers on Google say these experiences are worthwhile.
Many praise the volunteers, one individual writing, "They all have great stories to share about the landscape and their hiking experience." There is, on occasion, a Wilderness Access Day where guests can tackle Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve's trails without a docent. In any case, remember to stay hydrated; Silverado is blessed with warm weather and sunshine year-round. To sign up for and view upcoming events, head to the Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks' website. If you prefer to hike at your own leisure or are looking for more family-friendly fun, nearby Irvine Regional Park has plenty of trails and one of America's most underrated little zoos.