This Stunning California Marine Conservation Area Is A Crowd-Free Coastal Gem With Abundant Wildlife

Tucked between the lively Southern California beach towns of Newport Beach and Laguna Beach, a three-mile stretch of coastline has quiet beaches and tidal pools teeming with wildlife. Welcome to Crystal Cove State Park, also known as Crystal Cove State Marine Conservation Area, which sees about 2 million annual visitors — a fraction of the more than 7 million visitors that descend on Newport Beach each year.

The lesser-known Orange County gem isn't only for sunbathers and seashell enthusiasts: It's also home to more than 18 miles of forested hiking and cycling trails that wind through the park's dramatic waterfront canyons, offering sweeping views over the Pacific. It's possible to camp on-site, either in a tent or in one of the state park's cabins, but only if you thought ahead and booked one well in advance.

