This Stunning California Marine Conservation Area Is A Crowd-Free Coastal Gem With Abundant Wildlife
Tucked between the lively Southern California beach towns of Newport Beach and Laguna Beach, a three-mile stretch of coastline has quiet beaches and tidal pools teeming with wildlife. Welcome to Crystal Cove State Park, also known as Crystal Cove State Marine Conservation Area, which sees about 2 million annual visitors — a fraction of the more than 7 million visitors that descend on Newport Beach each year.
The lesser-known Orange County gem isn't only for sunbathers and seashell enthusiasts: It's also home to more than 18 miles of forested hiking and cycling trails that wind through the park's dramatic waterfront canyons, offering sweeping views over the Pacific. It's possible to camp on-site, either in a tent or in one of the state park's cabins, but only if you thought ahead and booked one well in advance.
Explore the tide pools at Crystal Cove
One of Crystal Cove's star attractions is the series of tide pools that naturally form at low tide. It's a pleasure to wade in the shallow waters looking for starfish, sea anemones, and hermit crabs, but remember that you're in a marine protected area — it's important never to pick up or remove wildlife from the pools, and the same goes for shells and rocks. For the best experience, park officials suggest arriving at the beach around an hour before low tide, as it's especially interesting to watch the watery wildlife habitat change as the tide recedes.
There's even more colorful wildlife to encounter if you venture into the ocean, where swimmers regularly spot bat rays and bright orange garibaldis. Crystal Cove is also quite popular with surfers and scuba divers. Some areas, like Reef Point, draw in body surfers, while nearby Moro Beach, a favorite of day-trippers, attracts kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders. And don't forget to look up — Crystal Cove is a haven for birds, including black oystercatchers, California gnatcatchers, and several kinds of hummingbirds and birds of prey.
Sleep under the stars at Crystal Cove
Many of California's state and national parks have overnight lodgings and campsites, but Crystal Cove's offerings are unique. Occupying around a dozen acres of the park is the Crystal Cove Historic District and its 46 rustic cottages built in the 1930s and 1940s. Today, the vintage cabins serve as simple accommodations. You can rent a freestanding cottage (prices start at $241 for two people, and many cabins sleep four or six) or a private room inside a cottage (from $53 a night). Plan ahead, as reservations fill up months in advance.
Basic campsites are also available in the park's Moro Campground for around $25 per site. If you'd rather sleep in the lap of luxury, book a room at the Resort at Pelican Hill, a resort that feels like a secret piece of Tuscany. Just a 5-minute drive away in Laguna Beach, it's home to a wide range of lodgings and dining options. Inside the park's historic district, Beachcomber Cafe is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and sunset cocktails right on the sand.
If you're only coming for the day, the park is open daily from 6 a.m. to sunset, and the day use fee is $15 per vehicle. Since Crystal Cove is only minutes away from Laguna Beach, it's also easy to reach by ride-sharing service. The closest airport is John Wayne Airport, about 20 minutes away by car; it's well-connected to nearby towns and cities by airport shuttle.