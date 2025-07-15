Settled Outside Of Austin Is Texas' Friendly Pint‑size Retreat With Live Music And Small-Town Soul
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but it's just the opposite with Coupland, a pint-sized town located about 25 miles northeast of Austin. What it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in spirit, with plenty of heart and soul thanks to its friendly people, live music, beloved dance hall, and historic charm.
Coupland's proximity to Austin makes it a fantastic weekend or day trip retreat for local Austinites and out-of-town visitors. For those flying into Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Coupland is about a 40- to 45-minute drive away. As far as hotels, you'll have to stay just outside of town. Coupland is tiny — their total population as of 2023 was just 459 people — so there aren't really any hotels in the town itself. There are a decent number of hotels under 10 miles from the center of Coupland, though, including those from well-known brands like Holiday Inn, Best Western, and Quality Inn. You also have the option of staying at a trendy boutique hotel in Austin if you'd rather remain closer to the city.
Enjoy live music and dancing at Coupland Dancehall
One of the biggest draws to visiting Coupland is its famed Old Coupland Inn and Dancehall, where you can enjoy some of the small-town live music scene in Texas. The building was originally constructed in 1904, making this landmark well over 100 years old. Over the decades, it's been the home of different businesses such as a drug store, medical practice, hardware shop, newspaper, and grocery store. Then, in the '90s, it was converted into its current state: a dance hall with live music. If you've always wanted to visit a traditional Texas dance hall and do some two-stepping or line dancing, this is a great option to live out your "Urban Cowboy" dream.
In addition to being open for public shows, the Coupland Dancehall is available for private events. If you plan to visit, keep in mind that this dance hall is only open on Saturday nights, and you must purchase a ticket to attend a show. Currently, general admission tickets for live shows are $17.50.
Experience local culture and history in Coupland
Along with enjoying some local history at the Old Coupland Inn and Dancehall, you can take in other historic charms here. The Coupland Depot Museum is a tiny museum that was formerly the town's original train depot. Inside the museum, you can learn more about Coupland's history and its important connection to the railroad there. They even have a restored train caboose you can check out. Tours are available by contacting the Coupland Civic Organization board.
Some other activities you can enjoy during your Coupland visit are attending a local farmers' and artisan market, or grabbing some nearby barbecue. The town's farmers' and artisan market runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday from March through December. This is a great way to support local vendors and connect with the community. As far as barbecue restaurants, you'll need to venture outside of Coupland since this town is really that small. However, nearby Austin is a top-ranked barbecue city in America, so you have your pick of great spots to check out there.