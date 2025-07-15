Settled Outside Of Austin Is Texas' Friendly Pint‑size Retreat With Live Music And Small-Town Soul

They say everything is bigger in Texas, but it's just the opposite with Coupland, a pint-sized town located about 25 miles northeast of Austin. What it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in spirit, with plenty of heart and soul thanks to its friendly people, live music, beloved dance hall, and historic charm.

Coupland's proximity to Austin makes it a fantastic weekend or day trip retreat for local Austinites and out-of-town visitors. For those flying into Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Coupland is about a 40- to 45-minute drive away. As far as hotels, you'll have to stay just outside of town. Coupland is tiny — their total population as of 2023 was just 459 people — so there aren't really any hotels in the town itself. There are a decent number of hotels under 10 miles from the center of Coupland, though, including those from well-known brands like Holiday Inn, Best Western, and Quality Inn. You also have the option of staying at a trendy boutique hotel in Austin if you'd rather remain closer to the city.