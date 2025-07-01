The Top-Ranked BBQ City In America Is A Central Texas Gem With Food Trucks And Legendary Brisket

According to Yelp's ranking of the best cities for BBQ in the U.S., Austin ranks as No. 1, officially earning its title as the nation's barbecue capital. In Austin, brisket, ribs, and smoked sausages are taken very seriously, so much so that Yelp searches for "Texas BBQ" increased by 63% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to that time last year. Yelp ranked 10 cities based on several factors, including the number of barbecue businesses and average ratings, while limiting the list to two cities per state to ensure fairness.

Want to taste for yourself? Most people get to Austin, Texas, by flying into Austin-Bergstrom International Airport or by driving in from nearby major cities. If you can't wait until you're in town to sample that barbecue, stop by the Salt Lick BBQ near gate 22. If you decide to drive to Austin from Dallas, it typically takes around three hours, while the trip from Houston takes about 2.5 hours, depending on traffic.

The town offers way more than tasty meat; there are plenty of outdoor activities to offset those calories. After your meat indulgences, you can visit Zilker Park and Barton Springs. Spanning over 350 acres, it's easy to spend the entire day enjoying activities like paddleboarding on Lady Bird Lake, visiting the Zilker Botanical Garden, or swimming at Barton Springs, a giant spring-fed pool in the heart of Austin. Plus, you can swim here year-round, thanks to an average temperature of 68 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit.