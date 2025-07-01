The Top-Ranked BBQ City In America Is A Central Texas Gem With Food Trucks And Legendary Brisket
According to Yelp's ranking of the best cities for BBQ in the U.S., Austin ranks as No. 1, officially earning its title as the nation's barbecue capital. In Austin, brisket, ribs, and smoked sausages are taken very seriously, so much so that Yelp searches for "Texas BBQ" increased by 63% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to that time last year. Yelp ranked 10 cities based on several factors, including the number of barbecue businesses and average ratings, while limiting the list to two cities per state to ensure fairness.
Want to taste for yourself? Most people get to Austin, Texas, by flying into Austin-Bergstrom International Airport or by driving in from nearby major cities. If you can't wait until you're in town to sample that barbecue, stop by the Salt Lick BBQ near gate 22. If you decide to drive to Austin from Dallas, it typically takes around three hours, while the trip from Houston takes about 2.5 hours, depending on traffic.
The town offers way more than tasty meat; there are plenty of outdoor activities to offset those calories. After your meat indulgences, you can visit Zilker Park and Barton Springs. Spanning over 350 acres, it's easy to spend the entire day enjoying activities like paddleboarding on Lady Bird Lake, visiting the Zilker Botanical Garden, or swimming at Barton Springs, a giant spring-fed pool in the heart of Austin. Plus, you can swim here year-round, thanks to an average temperature of 68 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
Austin's flavor-packed food truck BBQ scene
Located in South Austin, Brown's Bar-B-Que has been a neighborhood favorite for years. The no-frills food truck is parked in front of the Corner Bar, and all the time saved on making the place fancy is spent on smoking tender meat. A crowd favorite that gets consistently high reviews is the brisket. One Yelp user raves that it is the best brisket he had during his food tour of Austin: "Fat is fully rendered, smoky, and super flavorful ... The crisp burn on the skin adds smoky complexity and crust to an otherwise soft palate experience."
Inspired by the barbecue styles of the Carolinas and Virginia, the chef from the Distant Relatives food truck wanted a modern take on African-American cuisine. Located next to Meanwhile Brewing, this Michelin-recognized restaurant was awarded a Bib Gourmand for its high-quality cooking at a reasonable price. Try the succulent brisket and ribs, and don't skimp on the rotating sides, like sweet potato mousse, mango slaw, spicy peanuts, or black-eyed peas and burnt ends.
Another standout is KG BBQ, which fuses Texas barbecue methods with Egyptian and Middle Eastern flavors. Come early to the Oddwood Brewing parking lot located in East Austin and prepare to queue up for favorites like the smoked lamb chops served with chimichurri or the signature pork ribs, which are dry-rubbed in spices and glazed with pomegranate sauce. A local favorite is the brisket rice bowl, mixed with candied nuts, pomegranates, and tahini sauce.
One of the highest-rated barbecue food trucks on Yelp is Micklethwait Craft Meats (pictured). Located in Austin's hippest neighborhood, which is brimming with art and eclectic world cuisine, the trailer has been a local go-to for its award-winning menu, including melt-in-your-mouth pulled pork, tangy ribs, jalapeno cheese grits, and well-seasoned homemade sausages.
Discover Austin's renowned brick-and-mortar BBQ restaurants
If you're looking for a sit-down restaurant steeped in tradition, try the iconic Franklin Barbecue located on the East Side. Starting in 2009 as a small trailer on the side of the interstate, it remains a show-stopper today with over 6,300 reviews and a 4.5 rating on Yelp. Loved by locals and frequented by celebrities and presidents, Yelp users highlight the pulled pork and pork ribs, paired with classic Texan fare like potato salad, pinto beans, and coleslaw.
La Barbecue is one of the few barbecue restaurants in Austin recognized by the Michelin Guide and led by a woman pitmaster. The female-owned restaurant's menu includes meats sold by the pound, and one of the signature items is the locally-sourced beef, which is grass-fed and free of hormones. With over 3,100 Yelp reviews, many users recommend arriving early to avoid long lines and not to skimp on the sides, like the tangy kimchi made with cucumbers and sweet peppers.
For favorable fare that's out of this world, Interstellar BBQ elevates Southern-style barbecue with innovative dishes like slowly smoked pork belly, glazed with peach tea, and tipsy turkey, a breast marinated in citrus, herbs, and Hefeweizen beer. Located in Northwest Austin, this Michelin one-starred restaurant is well worth the drive, but expect to wait in line. Not full? Head to Lockhart, situated between San Antonio and Austin, for an overlooked foodie city called "Texas' BBQ Capital."