The City Named Best In America For Parks In 2025 Brims With Leafy Lanes, Green Lawns, And Marble Monuments
Washington, D. C. is the administrative and political hub of the United States. Although it officially assumed the title as the country's capital in 1790, its earliest European settlers arrived all the way back in 1608. The city is etched in historical significance but one thing most people don't realize is that Washington, D.C. was also ranked number one when it comes to public parks and greenery in the United States by Axios five years in a row.
Perched on the banks of the Potomac River, Washington, D.C. boasts a grand total of 699 parks located within its larger metropolitan area. This results in 99% of the capital's residents having access to — and over 21% of the city's land area being utilized for — parks and green spaces. With $393 being spent per capita towards green space development and maintenance, it's easy to grasp the fact that the city is doing the right thing by investing public money for the betterment of those who live there. When you couple this with the fact that Washington, D.C. is also ranked as number one for public transportation in the U.S., a trip to the capital doesn't just sound scintillating, but borderline necessary.
Washington, D.C.'s abundance of greenery
While it's sometimes painfully commonplace to see parks being developed in and around the wealthier pockets in America's biggest cities, Washington, D.C. is a breath of fresh air in that its green spaces are found in almost every corner of the city. Regardless of whether it's historic Capitol Hill or the walker's paradise that is U Street, plenty of parks and gardens dot the capital's many neighborhoods. In fact, the sheer number of parks in the city ensures residents don't have to walk more than 10 minutes to get to one.
Of the 699 parks open to the public in Washington, D.C., a visit to the U.S. National Arboretum is a must. It is open 364 days of the year, with that one solitary day of no admittance being Christmas. Housed inside this national treasure are countless varieties of East Asian plants, including the Japanese Bonsai and the Chinese Penjing. Visitors also have the chance to stroll through the Arboretum's large expanse of conifer collections – one of its most celebrated exhibits — which includes a mix of Japanese maples, crape myrtles, and daffodils, among other varieties.
If you're looking for a slightly less well-known garden to explore, visit the Mary Livingston Ripley Garden located by the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. This quiet little garden focuses on taking visitors on a journey that is compelling in both its botanical education as it is in its architectural inclination. Visitors are exposed to over 100 different plant varieties, including hydrangea and bamboo, and over 20 different types of trees, including maple and dogwood. Be sure to couple these visits to some of the city's prettiest parks with this list of the best activities to do on a vacation to Washington, D.C. to round off your perfect trip to the capital.
The best marble monuments in Washington, D.C.
In addition to the city's many famed parks, there are also some absolutely gorgeous marble monuments to visit in Washington, D.C. An unmissable one of these is the Washington Monument. Built to commemorate the life and achievements of one of the nation's foremost founding fathers, George Washington, the Washington Monument was once the world's tallest building at a little over 555 feet. Today, it stands as a symbol of strength and resilience, and retains its status as the world's tallest obelisk. Keen-eyed observers can notice the slight difference in the monument's color given that bricks from different quarries were used during construction before and after the Civil War.
Another iconic monument worth visiting in the capital is the Lincoln Memorial. Inaugurated in 1922, the memorial pays homage to the 16th President of the United States of America. Inside, visitors are welcomed by the statue of a seated Abraham Lincoln which stands at an awe-inspiring height of approximately 100 feet. Although many of these parks and monuments can get quite crowded, there are a few simple and fun ways to avoid the crowds during your Washington, D.C. visit.