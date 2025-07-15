The City Named Best In America For Parks In 2025 Brims With Leafy Lanes, Green Lawns, And Marble Monuments

While it's sometimes painfully commonplace to see parks being developed in and around the wealthier pockets in America's biggest cities, Washington, D.C. is a breath of fresh air in that its green spaces are found in almost every corner of the city. Regardless of whether it's historic Capitol Hill or the walker's paradise that is U Street, plenty of parks and gardens dot the capital's many neighborhoods. In fact, the sheer number of parks in the city ensures residents don't have to walk more than 10 minutes to get to one.

Of the 699 parks open to the public in Washington, D.C., a visit to the U.S. National Arboretum is a must. It is open 364 days of the year, with that one solitary day of no admittance being Christmas. Housed inside this national treasure are countless varieties of East Asian plants, including the Japanese Bonsai and the Chinese Penjing. Visitors also have the chance to stroll through the Arboretum's large expanse of conifer collections – one of its most celebrated exhibits — which includes a mix of Japanese maples, crape myrtles, and daffodils, among other varieties.

If you're looking for a slightly less well-known garden to explore, visit the Mary Livingston Ripley Garden located by the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. This quiet little garden focuses on taking visitors on a journey that is compelling in both its botanical education as it is in its architectural inclination. Visitors are exposed to over 100 different plant varieties, including hydrangea and bamboo, and over 20 different types of trees, including maple and dogwood. Be sure to couple these visits to some of the city's prettiest parks with this list of the best activities to do on a vacation to Washington, D.C. to round off your perfect trip to the capital.