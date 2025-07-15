This Evolving Art Fair Travels All Across The Midwest To Bring Out The Best From The Mississippi Basin Region

What comes to your mind when you think of the Midwest U.S.? For most people, the answer is probably the Midwestern hospitality of friendly small towns like Concordia, Kansas, or agrarian attractions like the world's longest corn maze. But there's more to the Great Plains than farms and prairie. The Mississippi River Basin also has a thriving creative culture that has long flown under the radar — one that the MdW art fair aims to bring further into the limelight.

Pronounced "midway," MdW is a regional coalition of artist-run spaces and hyperlocal art scenes from across the Midwest. Specifically, the consortium covers seven states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin. The core of the initiative is its Convenings, bi-annual gatherings that connect artists and makers from across this region.

The 2024 MdW Summit, held at the Charlotte Street Foundation in Kansas City, drew over 100 artists and curators to events like a pop-up book fair, exhibit hall, and dance party. For those who want to enjoy art between Convenings, MdW curates The Atlas, an online and print publication that features essays, photos, and interviews that document the works of Midwestern creatives. Art lovers can also plan tours based on curated road trips using the MdWdrift interactive map.