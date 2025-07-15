New York's Most Majestic, Famous Waterfalls Thrive On This Multi-City Road Trip Of Glacial Landscapes

Niagara Falls is one of the most popular attractions on the East Coast, with the region getting around 14 million visitors per year, making it a perfect place to start your road trip. The falls straddle the border between the United States and Canada, also making it an excellent destination if you want to travel internationally but don't want to get on a plane or go far to do so. Buffalo, New York, is only half an hour south of the falls, making it the perfect base camp for your trip, and Toronto is about two hours north. If you plan to fly into the area, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is only half an hour from downtown Niagara Falls, New York. Car rental services are available at the airport.

For many, the grandiosity of Niagara Falls makes it a bucket list travel destination. Within Niagara Falls State Park, you can explore the Cave of the Winds in your poncho, where you'll feel the mist coming off the falls from 175 feet down in the Niagara gorge. Boat tours, walking tours, or trolley tours of the park are also available. To enjoy drastically different views from below and above the falls, visit the aquarium, and dine with a full view of the falls. If you're one who always opts for a thrill, there is also the unique option of ziplining over the falls. The town of Niagara Falls also has plenty of restaurants to choose from before you hit your next destination.