New York's Most Majestic, Famous Waterfalls Thrive On This Multi-City Road Trip Of Glacial Landscapes
Upstate New York is known for its natural beauty, from forest and mountain hikes to several famous waterfalls. Carved out by glacial flows over millions of years, from the Adirondacks to the Catskills, there are dozens of majestic waterfalls across the state to explore. While you won't find glaciers in New York anymore, the state now being a "post-glacial landscape," the evidence of what used to be is plentiful. And, they're easily accessible by car.
Starting at the Canadian border and driving south, you'll quickly hit waterfalls that range in size from the "Grand Canyon of the East" to the much smaller, ironically named "world's tallest waterfall" in Minnewaska State Park, which is only a day's drive from the spectacular real-life building at the heart of "Severance." One could spend months seeing them all. While you could start anywhere in the state and still see breathtakingly beautiful falls, there are a few key parks you should consider visiting on a falls-centric road trip.
Start your road trip with a stop in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls is one of the most popular attractions on the East Coast, with the region getting around 14 million visitors per year, making it a perfect place to start your road trip. The falls straddle the border between the United States and Canada, also making it an excellent destination if you want to travel internationally but don't want to get on a plane or go far to do so. Buffalo, New York, is only half an hour south of the falls, making it the perfect base camp for your trip, and Toronto is about two hours north. If you plan to fly into the area, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is only half an hour from downtown Niagara Falls, New York. Car rental services are available at the airport.
For many, the grandiosity of Niagara Falls makes it a bucket list travel destination. Within Niagara Falls State Park, you can explore the Cave of the Winds in your poncho, where you'll feel the mist coming off the falls from 175 feet down in the Niagara gorge. Boat tours, walking tours, or trolley tours of the park are also available. To enjoy drastically different views from below and above the falls, visit the aquarium, and dine with a full view of the falls. If you're one who always opts for a thrill, there is also the unique option of ziplining over the falls. The town of Niagara Falls also has plenty of restaurants to choose from before you hit your next destination.
Drive through New York state's glacial landscape
Starting in Niagara Falls State Park, this road trip route, mapped out by AAA, will take you south on I-190 and NY-400, down into central New York. An hour and a half by car, Letchworth State Park has been dubbed the "Grand Canyon of the East" for its deep gorges and stunning waterfalls, making it the perfect follow-up to Niagara. In Letchworth, you'll see cliffs up to 600 feet high that were created thousands of years ago by ice, and open gorges in between reminiscent of canyons, just instead of a tan desert, the landscape is surrounded by green forests. This park has three major waterfalls to take in and explore, as well as 66 miles of hiking trails. You could camp in the park or hit the road after a quick stop to make it to your next destination on the same day.
It's about another hour and a half on the road to Watkins Glen State Park in the Finger Lakes. This park sits on the southern tip of Seneca Lake and boasts 19 waterfalls. Watkins Glen has all the majesty of Niagara and Letchworth in a much slimmer package. Here, you can follow Watkins Glen's stream, where the water will eventually drop a total of 400 feet between rock cliffs. The Gorge Trail is the park's most popular and runs over and under the park's waterfalls. Seneca Lake, with its wineries and outdoor adventures, is the perfect place to end your glacial road trip.