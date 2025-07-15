This Remote Canadian Park Is Nearly Three Times The Size Of Yellowstone (And You've Probably Never Heard Of It)

This park is located along Great Slave Lake (named for a Cree term for an Athabaskan tribe which lived in the region) which is the deepest lake in North America, so deep that sunlight never touches the bottom. Its chilly surface, when it isn't covered by snow and ice, is one of the best ways to see Thaıdene Nëné. From a boat, you can take in the cliffs along the rocky shore. If you prefer to explore the land, it's an incredible hiking destination for those up for a challenge. You won't find any trails, just broad expanses of natural landscape. Consider going with a guide who knows how to navigate the reserve.

If you are willing to make such a long journey to Thaıdene Nëné National Park Reserve, you'll probably want to be there for more than a single day. You won't find a campground or established campsites, but camping is permitted anywhere you want to stop and put up a tent, from windy beaches to forest floors.

One of the more surprising activities allowed within the reserve is berry picking. If you come to the park in late summer or early fall there will be cranberries, cloudberries, and blueberries that you can pick and eat wherever you find them. Just make sure you know what to do if you see a bear, since they also enjoy foraging for delicious berries. While this isn't one of those national parks where you're almost guaranteed to see a bear, there are plenty of opportunities to see wildlife. This is a particularly great national park for bird lovers to seek out, with birds of prey like peregrine falcons and bald eagles nesting in the trees high above.