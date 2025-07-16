A Secret Stretch Of California Coast Is A Hidden Haven Full Of Secluded Beaches And Trendy Eateries

California's Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) — also known simply as Highway 1 — is lined with famous attractions from Hearst Castle and the Monterey Aquarium to the breathtaking landscapes of Big Sur. In between are lesser-known destinations, some of which are just as spectacular. Take Davenport, an old whaling village in Santa Cruz County. With a total area of less than three square miles and a population of just 537, it's a small place by most measures. But with its striking coastal scenery and lively food scene, Davenport has plenty to offer visitors.

One of Davenport's key landmarks is Shark Fin Rock, about a mile south of downtown. The massive rock formation, named for its shark fin shape, is partly visible from a distance as you approach. The surrounding area is called Shark Fin Cove (it also goes by Shark Tooth Beach), and it's accessible via an unmarked parking lot off Highway 1. The parking area opens onto a short, steep hiking trail that leads down to the sandy beach. On the southeast end of the beach, there's a centuries-old sea cave in the beach cliffs. Depending on the tide, you can step right into it and look back for a jaw-dropping view of Shark Fin Rock framed by arching rock walls.

