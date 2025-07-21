Out-Of-State Visitors Pay Double To Park At This New England State's Wildly Popular Summer Beaches
Summer is New England's most popular season, with tourists heading there to hit some of the most popular beaches and beach towns in the region. At one state's wildly popular beach, however, you may be paying double to visit.
Rhode Island, home to one of the East Coast's 'most commanding' views, is the smallest state in the country, a large percentage of which has complete access to the shoreline. Thousands of visitors flock each year to Providence and the surrounding coast, and Misquamicut State Beach is Rhode Island's most popular public beach. Sitting on a half mile of shoreline, this beach is located in the village of Misquamicut, 5 miles outside the town of Westerly, which sits just over the Connecticut/Rhode Island border. The beach is so popular in part due to its amenities, which include public bathrooms, outdoor showers, a playground, concession stands, and a shade gazebo.
Misquamicut State Beach fills up in the summertime, so it's recommended you arrive early or purchase a season-long parking pass if you plan to visit often. The beach is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday through Sunday, and on major holidays. Coming in from out of state can be more costly though, as parking rates are double the rates for out-of-staters. Fees range from $20-$30 for non-residents and $10-$15 for RI residents. Season passes are available and are the same price at every state beach in Rhode Island.
Alternative beaches in New England to visit this summer
If you're not planning on spending a season's worth of beach time in Rhode Island, or if you're not a senior eligible for the 50% off discount, worry not. This state is home to several other beautiful beaches to spend time on. For hikers in particular, Mohegan Bluffs beach is ranked at the top of visitors' lists, with 200-foot cliffs in addition to sandy shoreline. Some have even described this beach as having one of the most beautiful views in the state. Off the mainland, Block Island is a popular beach destination accessible by ferry from Long Island, New York, and Connecticut, as well as from Rhode Island, making this New England isle easily accessible from one of New York's most famed beach towns.
Another long flat beach like Misquamicut, Narragansett Beach is also a popular option, located about half an hour east of Misquamicut by car. This is a good option if you're visiting Providence or Newport, both of which are less than an hour away by car. Coming up this summer, the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival will bring in an influx of tourists to Rhode Island, so it's good to plan around the two events if you're looking to get to the beach in July or August. Not far from Rhode Island, Cape Cod is also home to some of the East Coast's best beaches.