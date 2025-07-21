Out-Of-State Visitors Pay Double To Park At This New England State's Wildly Popular Summer Beaches

Summer is New England's most popular season, with tourists heading there to hit some of the most popular beaches and beach towns in the region. At one state's wildly popular beach, however, you may be paying double to visit.

Rhode Island, home to one of the East Coast's 'most commanding' views, is the smallest state in the country, a large percentage of which has complete access to the shoreline. Thousands of visitors flock each year to Providence and the surrounding coast, and Misquamicut State Beach is Rhode Island's most popular public beach. Sitting on a half mile of shoreline, this beach is located in the village of Misquamicut, 5 miles outside the town of Westerly, which sits just over the Connecticut/Rhode Island border. The beach is so popular in part due to its amenities, which include public bathrooms, outdoor showers, a playground, concession stands, and a shade gazebo.

Misquamicut State Beach fills up in the summertime, so it's recommended you arrive early or purchase a season-long parking pass if you plan to visit often. The beach is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday through Sunday, and on major holidays. Coming in from out of state can be more costly though, as parking rates are double the rates for out-of-staters. Fees range from $20-$30 for non-residents and $10-$15 for RI residents. Season passes are available and are the same price at every state beach in Rhode Island.