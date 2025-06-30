One Of The East Coast's 'Most Commanding' Views Thrives In A Wildly Serene Coastal Rhode Island State Park

While there are many incredible places in Rhode Island you need to visit at least once, Newport should top your list. The legendary town has long been one of the most beloved American summer playgrounds because of its lavish Gilded Age mansions, sweeps of sandy beach, and charming historic harbor. While a stroll along Cliff Walk, a breathtaking trail with beaches and natural beauty, is often first on the itinerary, in-the-know visitors should keep driving west on Ocean Avenue to reach Brenton Point State Park. Occupying nearly 90 acres across this southwestern point of Aquidneck Island, where the Atlantic Ocean meets Narragansett Bay, Brenton Point State Park is a scenic expanse of natural beauty, rich history, and outdoor adventure.

The property was once the site of one of Newport's grand Gilded Age mansions, The Reefs. Though the mansion itself was torn down, ruins of the estate remains, accessed by a hiking trail. The park's impressive location directly on the sea also makes its large lawns an ideal kite flying destination, and for almost 40 years, the park has hosted the Newport Kite Festival every summer. Across Ocean Avenue, the park extends to the Portuguese Discovery Monument, which commemorates Portuguese maritime history, and a rocky coastline where you can fish.

Brenton Point State Park offers free parking and is open every day, with the park's public bathrooms open from May through October. The nearest major airport to Newport is the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, which is about an hour's drive away. Newport is also a two-hour drive from Boston and a four-hour drive from New York City. While the most popular time to visit Newport is the summertime, the fall and winter are quiet and much more affordable — plus in December, Newport's extravagant mansions are home to spectacular Christmas displays.