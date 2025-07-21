Michigan's Once-Eerie Abandoned Amusement Park Ran By A Cult Is Now Rebranded As A Recreational Hotspot

"Hey little buddy, you wanna go ride that tiny train past the concrete slab next to the RV park this Sunday? It'll be a blast. A cult used to live there and everything." Okay, Eden Springs Park isn't all that bad. In fact, the Benton Harbor, Michigan, park has blossomed quite a bit in recent years, both figuratively as an honest-to-goodness community hub and literally into a well-manicured green space. What was once home to the House of David — an anti-sex commune that occupied the grounds like a city within a city from 1903 to the late '70s — became an official historic site on the National Register of Historic Places in 2023. And yes, there really is a tiny train that you can ride every Saturday and Sunday in July, August, October, and December for $3.

But the path from abandoned cult commune to family-friendly, outdoors recreational venue wasn't exactly a fast or easy one. When Eden Springs Park Preservationists bought the property in 2009, it was a mess. It was still a mess right up to 2021, full of random bric-a-brac, untended lawns, and some of those concrete slabs mentioned earlier. But thanks to the diligent work of volunteers, Eden Springs Park is now a vibrant, welcoming space. There's the rideable train, picnic tables for groups, and a cute little museum and welcome area all within arm's reach of the Eden Springs Park RV Campground. And interestingly, this accomplishment falls at the feet of a nonprofit that officially bears the name of the cult that once lived there: Eden Springs Park at House of David.