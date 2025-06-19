This Bustling, Artsy Chicago Neighborhood Is Home To A Thriving Nightlife Scene, Trendy Bars, And Clubs

Bustling River North runs along the Chicago River and is bordered by The Magnificent Mile and Streeterville neighborhoods. It boasts some of Chicago's most breathtaking skyline views, much like Northerly Island, and with its vibrant art, nightlife, and entertainment scene, River North is a trendy spot to live and visit in the Windy City.

The neighborhood is said to have the biggest concentration of art galleries in the U.S. outside of Manhattan; however, it's not just galleries that give the area its artsy claim. River North is where you will find Art on the Mart, one of the largest digital art platforms in the world. It is open to the public free of charge. The area is also home to the lavish House of Blues concert hall, as well as other smaller music venues, restaurants, posh clubs, and eclectic boutiques.

River North is thriving among singles looking for the highlights of Chicago's architecture and nightlife. The neighborhood gives a glimpse into the Gilded Age, as demonstrated by the Richard H. Driehaus Museum, an iconic local feature. The Gilded Age in the late 19th century was a time of economic strength in the city, and mansions, such as the one housed by the museum, showcased the opulence of the time. The River North neighborhood of today exhibits the richness of the area in a more subtle way.