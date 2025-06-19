This Bustling, Artsy Chicago Neighborhood Is Home To A Thriving Nightlife Scene, Trendy Bars, And Clubs
Bustling River North runs along the Chicago River and is bordered by The Magnificent Mile and Streeterville neighborhoods. It boasts some of Chicago's most breathtaking skyline views, much like Northerly Island, and with its vibrant art, nightlife, and entertainment scene, River North is a trendy spot to live and visit in the Windy City.
The neighborhood is said to have the biggest concentration of art galleries in the U.S. outside of Manhattan; however, it's not just galleries that give the area its artsy claim. River North is where you will find Art on the Mart, one of the largest digital art platforms in the world. It is open to the public free of charge. The area is also home to the lavish House of Blues concert hall, as well as other smaller music venues, restaurants, posh clubs, and eclectic boutiques.
River North is thriving among singles looking for the highlights of Chicago's architecture and nightlife. The neighborhood gives a glimpse into the Gilded Age, as demonstrated by the Richard H. Driehaus Museum, an iconic local feature. The Gilded Age in the late 19th century was a time of economic strength in the city, and mansions, such as the one housed by the museum, showcased the opulence of the time. The River North neighborhood of today exhibits the richness of the area in a more subtle way.
All about River North, Chicago
River North, similar to the trendy Chicago neighborhood of Logan Square, is not inexpensive to live in. At the time of this writing, PODS lists the average one-bedroom apartment for rent at $3,175 per month and the average home value at $321,400. The most scenic and sought-after properties are located along the Riverwalk, where you can see locals and visitors intermingling.
This neighborhood is a dog-friendly area, with the Sheraton Grand Riverwalk not only welcoming pets but also housing a Chicago Burger Company along the water with a beautiful patio. The hotel even offers its own dock so you can get to and from there by boat. Boats are a mode of transportation along the 1.25-mile Riverwalk, whether for an architectural tour, a party boat, or just to travel to the other side of the river.
Visitors from out of town can get to Chicago through O'Hare or Midway International Airports. Midway is closer by car (30 minutes vs. 45 minutes), but you can take the train easily from O'Hare to Union Station downtown. If you decide to drive into River North, be aware that it can cost about $75 a day to park in the area. Ubers and Lyfts are readily available at both airports and throughout the city. Chicago also offers Uber and Lyft WAV (Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles).
The best clubs, eats, and stays in River North
River North will spoil you for choice when it comes to nightlife. The Prohibition-style Untitled Supper Club is a high-end bar and restaurant that advertises its extensive whisky collection. For something fun and tropical, check out Three Dots and a Dash for its unique cocktails and assorted pu pu platters. Gus' Sip & Dip is the place to go for reasonably priced libations and crab rangoon dip. If you are looking for something quieter, the speakeasy Library at Gilt is a good choice.
Restaurants vary from French-inspired famed steakhouse Bavette's Bar & Boeuf to Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, known as one of the best places to get Chicago's famous deep dish pizza. Another popular spot in the area is Ambar, a Balkan restaurant with all-you-can-eat small plates delivered to your table. A Home2 Suites by Hilton is located right above Ambar, offering a less expensive accommodation than some of the River North waterfront hotels.
The Merchandise Mart, home to Art on the Mart, opened in 1930 in what was then an industrial area. It is now known for its artist studios, galleries, and design showrooms. The Holiday Inn Chicago Mart Plaza is located here — a family-friendly accommodation option with free breakfast meals for kids. It is a bit further from the bars than other hotels on the river.