Gulf Coast Luxury Thrives In Mississippi's Breathtaking Beachside Casino And Hotel With Ample Nearby Shopping
Let's say you're planning the perfect vacation. You want white sand beaches, a balmy, somewhat tropical atmosphere, excellent dining choices, and gambling options nearby. At first, you might assume such a place would be in some far-flung corner of the world, like Monte Carlo. However, it's much closer than you think. Specifically, in Biloxi, Mississippi, aka the "Vegas of the South."
Although Biloxi has many casinos and world-class hotels, like the lavish Gulf Coast casino with similar vibes to the Bellagio, not all of them are created equal. If you're looking for a bit of adventure to elevate your vacation, Treasure Bay Casino is just the ticket. Not only is this resort overlooking the water, but it's close to everything else in Biloxi, from shopping centers to mouthwatering restaurants.
As you can see, the perfect vacation is a lot more attainable than you might think, so let's break down why Treasure Bay Casino is one of the best spots in Biloxi.
What to expect when staying at the Treasure Bay Casino in Biloxi
As one of the few casinos overlooking the Gulf Coast, you can get a fabulous view from your room. Plus, since the hotel is so close to the beach, you can walk out to the sand without having to drive or take a shuttle. Since Biloxi doesn't get the same crowds as other beach-heavy locales like those in Florida, you don't have to fight to get a spot next to the water.
Although Treasure Bay is relatively small compared to other Gulf Coast casinos, it has more than enough to keep you entertained. While there are plenty of other activities and attractions in Biloxi, you may find yourself hanging out in your room, lounging by the spectacular pool, or playing table games and slots on the casino floor. Treasure Bay has all the best games, from classics like Craps and Blackjack to newer versions like 21 + 3 and High Card Flush.
This hotel has some of the best dining options on the Gulf Coast too. Fans of shellfish will need to hit up the Infinity Buffet, which offers all-you-can-eat crab, whole lobsters, and crawfish. There's also a breakfast buffet. Other dining options include Blu Lounge, which offers cocktails and small bites, Agua Bar and Grill next to the pool, and The Cove, which serves Gulf Coast favorites like gumbo and po'boys. You're also close to Mississippi's best outdoor dining at the award-winning Shaggy's.
Planning a treasure-filled vacation to Biloxi, Mississippi
If you're flying in from another state, the fastest way to get to Treasure Bay is to fly into the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. The casino is just about a 20-minute drive east, and since you'll be heading along Beach Blvd, you can marvel at the coastline all the way to the resort. If you're itching to get into the water, there are multiple spots where you can pull off and walk onto the beach.
At the time of this writing, room rates can be around $300 per night, depending on the day of the week and whether you want a Gulf View room. According to most travelers, the rooms are clean and spacious, and the staff members on site are very accommodating and friendly. Visitors also remark that the table limits are lower than those of other casinos, so your money can go further if you choose to spend time on the gaming floor.
The central location means you can take advantage and see all Biloxi has to offer. For example, the Jefferson Davis Presidential Library is practically next door, and Edgewater Mall is down the street. Edgewater has a mix of outlet stores and trendy boutiques, so you can always find something to match your style. In addition to shopping at the mall, there are numerous brand stores and souvenir shops along Beach Blvd, so you can buy all kinds of items at low prices during your stay.