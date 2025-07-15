The World's Oldest Continuously Operating Airport Is A Charming Gem Near DC Founded By A Wright Brother

It might seem hard to believe that the world's first airport is still around, but it's true. After giving birth to aviation in a tiny North Carolina beach town with their first successful flight of the Wright Flyer in 1903, Wilbur and Orville Wright wasted no time busying themselves with military contracts to further finance their experiments. By 1909, they'd built and sold their first-ever military observation plane, the Wright Military Flyer, for the tidy sum of $30,000. To train the earliest members of what would become the U.S. Air Force, Wilbur came to College Park, Maryland — a once-humble field less than 10 miles northeast of Washington, D.C. — and, together with the U.S. Army Signal Corps, opened an airstrip.

Unlike the First Flight Airstrip, which today commemorates that first lift-off and landing as part of the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, College Park Airport has operated continuously since the first day it opened for training. In fact, it's recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration as "the oldest continuously operating airport in the world." While it has never offered commercial flights, the airstrip is open daily to general aviation pilots who bring their own aircraft, providing them with parking, hangar rental, and fuel.

There's also an onsite aviation museum dedicated to sharing stories of the many accomplishments seen by College Park (known as the "Field of Firsts"), including flights by the first airmail delivery (operated by the U.S. Postal Service), the first helicopter, and the first female test pilot. The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday and, as of this publication, regular admission is priced at $5 per adult.