One Of America's Most Affordable Places To Retire Is A Scenic Midwestern State With Endless Outdoor Beauty
The high cost of living is an especially difficult subject for seniors, many of whom are on a fixed income. Because of this, many people want to pick a place to retire that is going to be affordable but also offers activities to make it enjoyable. Luckily, South Dakota is a state that can offer both.
According to Insider Monkey, South Dakota has come in second (to Wyoming) for its affordability for seniors in 2025, after earning the honor of first place in 2024. South Dakota has no state income tax, a reasonable cost of living, and enough outside recreation and history to keep the most active retiree busy. You will never feel crowded with just over 900,000 people in 77,000 square miles. There is also plenty of space for wildlife to roam in places such as Custer State Park.
While you will find lots of wide open space in South Dakota, a lot of it is occupied with what is called the Great 8. These are unique and well-known attractions including Mount Rushmore, Badlands National Park, Crazy Horse Memorial, Historic Deadwood, Custer State Park, Jewel Cave National Monument, Wild Cave National Park, and the Missouri River. So, even if you aren't a retiree, a visit to the affordable state of South Dakota is definitely worth it.
Explore some of America's most iconic sites in South Dakota
The Great 8 aren't just interesting places to visit — they include a number of spots considered to be among the best in the country. The Mount Rushmore National Memorial is perhaps the most well known, an unforgettable site of four American presidents carved into the mountain visible when you take Iron Mountain Road all the way to the top. In their cascading order, the busts of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln are all there. Together, they have been called America's Shrine to Democracy.
Within the Black Hills, you'll want to see the Crazy Horse Memorial, a look into the culture and history of Native Americans. It is also the largest sculpture in the world that is still in progress. Nearby is Custer State Park, with 71,000 acres that include opportunities for rock climbing, hiking, and boating. If you take the 18-mile Wildlife Loop Scenic Byway, you may see bison, bighorn sheep, and elk. You'll find even more wildlife to see at Badlands National Park, a great place to enjoy the sunrise and sunset from one of the camping sites.
There are a number of itineraries that will give you the best chance to see the most of the state's attractions. A stop in the artsy city of Rapid City is filled with charm and makes for a wonderful place to stay. There, you'll be close to the majority of things you want to see, including Wall Drug. A trip to South Dakota isn't complete without a visit here, a complex that includes various stores, a restaurant, and the "backyard," where there are activities for kids of all ages. Don't leave without trying some of their famous donuts.