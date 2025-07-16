One Of America's Most Affordable Places To Retire Is A Scenic Midwestern State With Endless Outdoor Beauty

The high cost of living is an especially difficult subject for seniors, many of whom are on a fixed income. Because of this, many people want to pick a place to retire that is going to be affordable but also offers activities to make it enjoyable. Luckily, South Dakota is a state that can offer both.

According to Insider Monkey, South Dakota has come in second (to Wyoming) for its affordability for seniors in 2025, after earning the honor of first place in 2024. South Dakota has no state income tax, a reasonable cost of living, and enough outside recreation and history to keep the most active retiree busy. You will never feel crowded with just over 900,000 people in 77,000 square miles. There is also plenty of space for wildlife to roam in places such as Custer State Park.

While you will find lots of wide open space in South Dakota, a lot of it is occupied with what is called the Great 8. These are unique and well-known attractions including Mount Rushmore, Badlands National Park, Crazy Horse Memorial, Historic Deadwood, Custer State Park, Jewel Cave National Monument, Wild Cave National Park, and the Missouri River. So, even if you aren't a retiree, a visit to the affordable state of South Dakota is definitely worth it.