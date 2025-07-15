Rooftop Lounges And Art Studios Now Rise Above A Long Polluted Canal In New York's New 'It District'

When you're in New York City, you can miss a lot of its most interesting areas and historic streets if you avoid Brooklyn. Two of America's hottest neighborhoods, Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill, embody some of the most lavish, brownstone-lined aspects of Brooklyn. Further west towards the Upper New York Bay, you'll land in the more industrial part of the borough, where areas like the artsy waterfront neighborhood of Red Hook are some of Brooklyn's best-kept secrets, filled with converted warehouses and a grittier feel, despite becoming a hotspot for developers. One neighborhood that most glaringly captures this blend of industrial influence and high-end developments is Gowanus, which sprawls out around a canal that's one of the most polluted in the country.

The murky waters of the Gowanus Canal wind between rundown warehouses and oil storage tanks, and once facilitated Brooklyn's industrial boom in the 19th century. Gas plants, coal yards, and shipyards all set up shop along the canal so that materials could be transported to and from the industrial sites, carrying waste and pollutants in tandem. The consequences of its past life as an industrial gutter still characterize the canal. Watching rainbow ripples from coal tar is a common local activity, and the bottom of the canal is blanketed by a mucky residue lovingly known as "black mayonnaise." Still, the canal has been an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Superfund cleanup site since 2010, and the neighborhood has become quite popular since then, to the point that Crain's New York Business dubbed it "a new 'it' district." Sleek high-rises, indie venues, and a giant rooftop hangout make up Gowanus' new character.