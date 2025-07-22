Situated Between Sydney And The South Coast Is A Charming City With Lush Rainforests And Waterfall Trails
Most overseas visitors to Australia tend to get hung up on Sydney — it is, after all, one of the friendliest cities in the world, rich with culture and stunning coastal views. But if you do make it out of the "big smoke," you'll find so many underrated destinations, each offering plenty to do and see. Try renting a car to explore the Shoalhaven region along New South Wales' South Coast. And, if you can tear yourself away from the Pacific Ocean's stunning sapphire shores, drive inland a short way to discover one of Australia's best-kept secrets — the glowing pastures and rolling bushlands of Kangaroo Valley.
Surrounded by the forested escarpments and hidden waterfalls of Moreton National Park and Budderoo National Park, Kangaroo Valley is a peaceful enclave with a charming colonial main strip that dates back to 1870, when the town became a hub for farmers in the butter industry. In the dells of the temperate rainforest, the panoramic emerald farmland is speckled with herds of cattle and more kangaroos than you can count, lounging in the shade of Aussie evergreen eucalyptus.
Kangaroo Valley feels worlds away from city life, yet it's only around a 2 hour 30 minute drive south of Sydney and Sydney International Airport. Plus, you'll find tasty local treats and nature trails galore just beyond the township. It's the perfect mini-break for nature lovers or a great side stop on a drive down the coast. Adding this peaceful valley to your Aussie itinerary is sure to make any time Down Under special.
What to see and do in Kangaroo Valley
A practically untouched paradise, the parkland surrounding Kangaroo Valley contains many opportunities for sightseeing. Witness Fitzroy Falls' dramatic 260-foot plunge over sandstone cliffs to the reservoir below from its Visitor Centre — a 20-minute drive from the town. Or hike near the almost 300-feet-tall Carrington Falls, whose quarter-mile path passes blooming waratah and wallaby foraging grounds before descending sharply through the rainforest gully. For an easy half-day trot, the Three Views Walk just west of town follows a relatively flat 6-mile trail above the Shoalhaven gorge, whose views rival the thrilling hikes and pretty waterfalls of Australia's famous Blue Mountains.
And Kangaroo Valley provides more than just hiking. The Kangaroo River's peaceful waters are perfect for kayaking and canoeing, experienced riders can join a trail ride with Kangaroo Valley Horses, and, no matter where you are, keep your eyes peeled for native wildlife like wombats and echidnas on the ground or kookaburras and cockatoos in the trees.
In town, learn about colonial history and see how Kangaroo Valley was settled in the 1800s at the Pioneer Village Museum, then drive across Hampden Bridge — a turreted Victorian structure known as Australia's last surviving wooden suspension bridge. Further along Moss Vale Road, you'll find foodie must-tries like Kangaroo Valley Fudge House and Ice Creamery, the Sweet As Kangaroo Valley lollie shop, and Kangaroo Valley Pie Shop (known for its savory Aussie-style pastries). Wash it all down with a pint at the historic Friendly Inn pub.
How to get to Kangaroo Valley and where to stay
From Sydney, there are two options for driving to Kangaroo Valley. Either head directly through the farms and forests of the Southern Highlands on the Hume Highway (M31) and you'll be there in two hours. The more scenic option is to take the Princes Highway (M1) along Australia's stunning Grand Pacific Drive, passing over the photogenic Sea Cliff Bridge. The trip will take closer to 3 hours with stops for photos, but it's well worth your time for the detour. You could also include Kangaroo Valley as a stopover on a road trip to Canberra, another 2 hour 30 minute drive inland.
The township of Kangaroo Valley has several cottages and inns for an easy stay, including Wildes Boutique Hotel and Kangaroo Valley Golf & Country Retreat, or you could edge back toward the coast for a boutique stay in the charming town of Berry. There are also upscale farm stays and luxury outback retreats, like Barranca or Aframe, that are perfect for romance or a night enveloped in nature. But, for a true taste of the Australian wilds, rent a van or tent and pitch up camp in Glenmack Park or the Bendeela Recreational Area.