Situated Between Sydney And The South Coast Is A Charming City With Lush Rainforests And Waterfall Trails

Most overseas visitors to Australia tend to get hung up on Sydney — it is, after all, one of the friendliest cities in the world, rich with culture and stunning coastal views. But if you do make it out of the "big smoke," you'll find so many underrated destinations, each offering plenty to do and see. Try renting a car to explore the Shoalhaven region along New South Wales' South Coast. And, if you can tear yourself away from the Pacific Ocean's stunning sapphire shores, drive inland a short way to discover one of Australia's best-kept secrets — the glowing pastures and rolling bushlands of Kangaroo Valley.

Surrounded by the forested escarpments and hidden waterfalls of Moreton National Park and Budderoo National Park, Kangaroo Valley is a peaceful enclave with a charming colonial main strip that dates back to 1870, when the town became a hub for farmers in the butter industry. In the dells of the temperate rainforest, the panoramic emerald farmland is speckled with herds of cattle and more kangaroos than you can count, lounging in the shade of Aussie evergreen eucalyptus.

Kangaroo Valley feels worlds away from city life, yet it's only around a 2 hour 30 minute drive south of Sydney and Sydney International Airport. Plus, you'll find tasty local treats and nature trails galore just beyond the township. It's the perfect mini-break for nature lovers or a great side stop on a drive down the coast. Adding this peaceful valley to your Aussie itinerary is sure to make any time Down Under special.