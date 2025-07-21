One Of Italy's Oldest Castles Is A Postcard-Worthy Historic Beauty With An Unusual Name
Europe is the land of fairytale-like castles, both hidden and iconic. There's Neuschwanstein Castle, Edinburgh Castle, Buckingham Palace, the Palace of Versailles, and...Egg Castle? Yes, the Italian Castel dell'Ovo, which translates to "Castle of the Egg," is one of Europe's most beautiful, despite its unusual name. Located along the coast in Naples, Italy, this legendary, 12th-century castle is Naples' oldest; in fact, it's considered one of the oldest in Italy and the world. Castel dell'Ovo stands on the famed Isolotto di Megaride (Megaride Islet), where the siren Partenope reputedly once washed ashore after Ulysses' rejection. This is also where the Greeks also first established Naples, and the Roman general Lucullus once built a strategic villa.
The Castel dell'Ovo and its island are situated on the coast, along the Gulf of Naples, providing (as you can imagine) incredible views of the ocean, the city, and Mount Vesuvius on a clear day. Castel dell'Ovo is located at one end of the lovely seaside promenade, Lungomare Caracciolo. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor notes, "Naples is intense. And you need a break every once in a while. The walk along the sea (the Lungomare) is minutes away on foot from the heart of the city but a very enjoyable escape." A walk around the historic Castle dell'Ovo will be the cherry on top.
The egg of Castel dell'Ovo and other legends
The Castel dell'Ovo, originally constructed by the Normans in the 12th century, gets its unique moniker from a certain well-known figure by the name of Virgil. The legendary Roman scribe, poet, and (reputed) sorcerer is said to have placed a magic egg in a secret room deep underneath the castle. While variations claim it was buried, protected by an iron cage, or enclosed in a glass amphora, the story goes that as long as Virgil's egg remained intact, the castle and Naples would still stand. Virgil warned that if the egg should break for any reason, Naples and the castle would fall. Although many have tried to discover the location of the egg, the legend remains just that: a legend.
However, over the long history of the Castel dell'Ovo, potential threats to the egg have sent Naples into a tailspin. On one notable occasion in 1370, a devastating tsunami destroyed part of the Castel dell'Ovo, even collapsing its towers. Panic ensued until the queen proclaimed that the egg was safe, and the castle was rebuilt. Over the years, the castle has faced other threats, from natural disasters, humanity, and the ravages of time. As it still stands, one must assume, therefore, that the inspiration for Castel dell'Ovo's name is still in one piece.
Although Naples isn't exactly an under-the-radar town in Italy for a crowd-free vacation, it's more of a stopover for many tourists hoping to sample pizza in its birthplace. So, unfortunately, many visitors completely miss the legendary Castle of the Egg.
The present-day Castel dell'Ovo
Along with the Castel dell'Ovo, the small Isolotto di Megaride is also home to the Borgo Marinari neighborhood, which seems like its own village within Naples, featuring cafés, restaurants, bars, and a marina. Thanks to revitalization efforts, this historic Naples borough has become one of the city's most beloved and beautiful spots. Before or after your visit to the castle, have a drink or an espresso on one of the many terraces with heartbreaking views of the Golfo di Napoli.
At the time of this writing, the castle is closed to the public for renovations, with no known date of reopening. However, you can still admire the structure from afar. When it is open, the castle is free to visit, except for the occasional temporary exhibit that may require payment and reservations. Castel dell'Ovo has several permanent exhibits showcasing local artists and history and hosts many other events throughout the year, such as an annual fireworks show in July during the Festa della Madonna del Carmine. While many of the rooms are empty when not featuring exhibits, the Terrace of Cannons features a variety of ancient munitions.
Interested in other under-the-radar destinations in Italy? Also in the Gulf of Naples is Procida, the unsung Italian island, full of pastel-colored homes, to visit instead of crowded Capri.