The Castel dell'Ovo, originally constructed by the Normans in the 12th century, gets its unique moniker from a certain well-known figure by the name of Virgil. The legendary Roman scribe, poet, and (reputed) sorcerer is said to have placed a magic egg in a secret room deep underneath the castle. While variations claim it was buried, protected by an iron cage, or enclosed in a glass amphora, the story goes that as long as Virgil's egg remained intact, the castle and Naples would still stand. Virgil warned that if the egg should break for any reason, Naples and the castle would fall. Although many have tried to discover the location of the egg, the legend remains just that: a legend.

However, over the long history of the Castel dell'Ovo, potential threats to the egg have sent Naples into a tailspin. On one notable occasion in 1370, a devastating tsunami destroyed part of the Castel dell'Ovo, even collapsing its towers. Panic ensued until the queen proclaimed that the egg was safe, and the castle was rebuilt. Over the years, the castle has faced other threats, from natural disasters, humanity, and the ravages of time. As it still stands, one must assume, therefore, that the inspiration for Castel dell'Ovo's name is still in one piece.

Although Naples isn't exactly an under-the-radar town in Italy for a crowd-free vacation, it's more of a stopover for many tourists hoping to sample pizza in its birthplace. So, unfortunately, many visitors completely miss the legendary Castle of the Egg.