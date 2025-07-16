Europe's 'Windsurfing Capital' Is A Pretty Spanish Fishing Village Where The Atlantic And Mediterranean Meet

While it's typical to find water sports in many coastal destinations, there's a city in Spain that stands out for one in particular: windsurfing. Situated in the middle of the southern peninsula along the Strait of Gibraltar, and across from Moroccan coastal cities brimming with traditional food and markets, the charming fishing village of Tarifa is widely considered the windsurfing capital of Europe. And this has everything to do with its geographic position. Because the Strait is where the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean meet, there's a contrast in different air pressures. When air pressures from the two oceans collide, it creates a strong wind that allows those who enjoy water sports to make the most of it. With around 300 days of wind each year, it truly is the perfect place for windsurfers.

Although gusts can reach high speeds in spring, it's actually one of the best times for beginners to visit and take a few lessons. Because Tarifa's tourism season doesn't peak until the summer, those learning to windsurf can enjoy fewer people on the beaches as they work with an instructor. Naturally, there are ample windsurfing schools around Tarifa. Two of the best include Rebels Tarifa Kiteschool and Tarifa Max, both noted for being great for beginners. Though the town features just under 7 miles of sand beaches, Valdevaqueros Beach is widely considered the best for windsurfing thanks to its expansive open waters.