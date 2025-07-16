Connecticut's Old-School Town Near New York City Is A New England Charmer With Excellent Eats

Situated a little over an hour away from New York City, Southport, Connecticut, feels worlds away from the Big Apple's hustle and bustle. This scenic seaside village in Fairfield County offers a peaceful, upscale retreat replete with New England charm. Whether you're planning a weekend escape or an extended stay, Southport is highly accessible and endlessly inviting.

The shopping experience here, whether you're browsing for coastal-inspired fashion or one-of-a-kind antiques, is at once relaxed and refined. To connect with the outdoors, walk the dog, or give the kids time to play, be sure to visit the 10-acre Southport Park. And, small though it may be, Southport Beach offers a peaceful stretch of sand ideal for kayaking, sunbathing, or watching the sailboats drift by. Southport also features numerous cultural spots, including a theater, library, and history museum.

Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, is located around a 40-minute drive from Southport. This regional airport is served by major carriers such as American Airlines and Delta, making it a convenient entry point for travelers flying in from across the U.S. For lodging, you can stay at the popular Delamar Southport, a European-style boutique hotel infused with timeless elegance. Have some time to venture a little further afield? Southport echoes nearby Milford, a scenic city with New England charm, lively arts, and delectable eats. Located just 15 miles away, it makes a great addition to any itinerary when traveling around Connecticut.