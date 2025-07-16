This Luxurious Washington Wine Getaway Delivers Riverfront Luxury, Bold Pours, And Orchard Views

Sometimes, the best vacations are where you can sit back and relax in a serene natural environment. Maybe there's a rolling river nearby, some scenic hills or mountains, and even a winery. If that all sounds appealing, you basically just imagined the Warm Springs Inn and Winery in Washington.

Nestled between Wenatchee, a.k.a. the "Apple Capital of the World," and Leavenworth, an underrated West Coast German mountain town, Warm Springs is truly a slice of paradise. Although it's relatively close to civilization, you'll feel like you escaped to some far-flung corner of the world where time slows down and you get to appreciate the little details.

Best of all, Warm Springs overlooks the Wenatchee River, so you can watch the water as you read a book, sip on some locally-grown wine, and unwind. This bed and breakfast is about as quaint as it gets, making it the perfect getaway for couples who want to avoid the hustle and bustle of modern life.