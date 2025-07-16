This Luxurious Washington Wine Getaway Delivers Riverfront Luxury, Bold Pours, And Orchard Views
Sometimes, the best vacations are where you can sit back and relax in a serene natural environment. Maybe there's a rolling river nearby, some scenic hills or mountains, and even a winery. If that all sounds appealing, you basically just imagined the Warm Springs Inn and Winery in Washington.
Nestled between Wenatchee, a.k.a. the "Apple Capital of the World," and Leavenworth, an underrated West Coast German mountain town, Warm Springs is truly a slice of paradise. Although it's relatively close to civilization, you'll feel like you escaped to some far-flung corner of the world where time slows down and you get to appreciate the little details.
Best of all, Warm Springs overlooks the Wenatchee River, so you can watch the water as you read a book, sip on some locally-grown wine, and unwind. This bed and breakfast is about as quaint as it gets, making it the perfect getaway for couples who want to avoid the hustle and bustle of modern life.
What to expect at the Warm Springs Inn
A big part of what makes Warm Springs Inn such a delight is that it started as a mansion built in 1917. Although the inn boasts modern amenities and luxuries, you can still feel the history behind its walls, which helps create a relaxed, timeless vibe. The immaculately kept grounds, including the vineyard, make every corner of the estate look like the perfect photo backdrop, which is why it's so popular as a wedding venue. The inn's sprawling 20-acre orchard resembles the Bavarian countryside, with rich harvests of merlot, sangiovese, and syrah grapes. The wines are crafted on-site at Warm Springs, resulting in bold, memorable pours.
There are six rooms available at Warm Springs, and the prices range from $280 to $325 per night, at the time of this writing. However, these rates are based on a two-night minimum stay, so they will be slightly higher if you're only booking for a single night. Also, only two of the rooms can accommodate more than two guests. Warm Springs is a romantic resort best suited for couples. Children under 12 years old are not permitted at the inn.
Another perk of staying at Warm Springs Inn and Winery is that you get a full gourmet breakfast included with your room. Chef Ludger crafts a wide variety of delicious dishes, from traditional eggs benedict to more modern fare. Other amenities include a pickleball court, a wine tasting room, and a jacuzzi. If you visit during the winter, the inn turns into a magical wonderland when it snows, making you feel like you're living inside a holiday fairy tale.
Planning a riverfront getaway in Wenatchee, Washington
The closest major airport to Wenatchee and Warm Springs Inn is in Seattle, which is just over two and a half hours away. Alternatively, if you want more of a scenic drive, you can take the north route along Highway 2. Although it takes about three hours, you'll weave through the mountains and pass through towns like Leavenworth.
In fact, Highway 2 runs along the bottom part of the Cascade Loop, a famous Washington road surrounded by orchards, vineyards, and one of the world's prettiest lakes. Because the loop contains so many fantastic spots, you can use Warm Springs as your base camp from which to explore all the best sights that northern Washington has to offer. From outdoor activities to local events and restaurants, the Cascade Loop is probably the best way to experience the Pacific Northwest, all while avoiding the crowds of the greater Seattle area.
That said, you can also take advantage of the inn's relaxed atmosphere and simply unwind for your entire stay. Warm Springs offers various packages to help you get the most out of your vacation. For example, you can book a romantic riverfront picnic for two, complete with locally-grown wine, cheese, fruits, and dessert. When the scenery is this gorgeous, you will want to enjoy it as much as possible.