This Breathtaking Land Bridge Unlike Any Other Is One Of America's Most Remote Destinations

When you think of remote areas in the United States, iconic natural wonders like Death Valley, the Grand Canyon, or America's least crowded national park, the Gates of the Arctic, may come to mind. But if you want to get as deep into the wilderness as you can possibly go in the U.S., there is only one place that should top your list: the Bering Land Bridge National Preserve.

Sitting on the far west of the continent, the Bering Land Bridge used to connect what is now Alaska with Siberia in Russia. Early humans and animals used to migrate across this extreme landscape, leaving behind fascinating evidence of their prehistoric lives. This geographic history, coupled with a rich indigenous Alaskan culture and spectacular scenery, makes the national preserve one of the most spectacular in the country.

If you make the journey to the Bering Land Bridge National Preserve, you'll be treated with an adventure destination like no other. In the summer, you can hike, camp, fish, and bird watch. It has to be one of the best places for wildlife watching in the country, as Alaska has many national parks where you're almost guaranteed to see a bear. In the winter, you can traverse the area on a snowmobile and catch a glimpse of the stunning Aurora Borealis lighting up the sky.