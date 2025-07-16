This Breathtaking Land Bridge Unlike Any Other Is One Of America's Most Remote Destinations
When you think of remote areas in the United States, iconic natural wonders like Death Valley, the Grand Canyon, or America's least crowded national park, the Gates of the Arctic, may come to mind. But if you want to get as deep into the wilderness as you can possibly go in the U.S., there is only one place that should top your list: the Bering Land Bridge National Preserve.
Sitting on the far west of the continent, the Bering Land Bridge used to connect what is now Alaska with Siberia in Russia. Early humans and animals used to migrate across this extreme landscape, leaving behind fascinating evidence of their prehistoric lives. This geographic history, coupled with a rich indigenous Alaskan culture and spectacular scenery, makes the national preserve one of the most spectacular in the country.
If you make the journey to the Bering Land Bridge National Preserve, you'll be treated with an adventure destination like no other. In the summer, you can hike, camp, fish, and bird watch. It has to be one of the best places for wildlife watching in the country, as Alaska has many national parks where you're almost guaranteed to see a bear. In the winter, you can traverse the area on a snowmobile and catch a glimpse of the stunning Aurora Borealis lighting up the sky.
How to get to the Bering Land Bridge National Preserve
If you're truly searching for remoteness, you're going to have to sacrifice convenience. The Bering Land Bridge National Preserve can be tricky to get to, and it is likely to have a high price, as well. There are no roads in, and you aren't allowed to use off-road vehicles, so most people will choose to fly in. If you are coming from outside of the state, then it's likely you will first need to make your way to Anchorage, which is a convenient launching point for your trip, as there are direct flights into the city from some major U.S. airports, as well as Hawaii. From Anchorage, you can fly to either Nome, where the park's headquarters are located, or Kotzebue. From these small settlements, you can either take an air taxi or rent a private plane to access the reserve via the small airstrips at Serpentine Hot Springs or a beach or lake where a water plane can land.
Alternatively, some people choose to hike into the park from Deering (which you can also reach by bush plane from Nome and Kotzebue), but this is only suitable for experienced backpackers due to the unpredictable weather and tricky terrain. You must also come prepared to camp in harsh conditions with few resources. One of Russia's neighboring natural attractions, the Kamchatka Peninsula, also stretches into the Bering Sea and is rated among the most dangerous camping destinations in the world, which paints a picture of the region's severity. Finally, in the winter when there is enough snow coverage, you can snowmobile, ski, or take a dog sled into the park. Snowmobile access starts in Nome.
Soak in the beauty of the Bering Land Bridge National Preserve
After you've made the long journey into the Bering Land Bridge National Preserve, a wonderland awaits you. If you're not interested in camping or staying in a cabin inside the park, many people choose to stay in Nome, where there is a range of accommodations. From swanky hotels with views across the Bering Sea to cozy bed and breakfasts and self-service Airbnbs, you can find something to fit your adventure within this historic little city. You can also take a multi-day guided tour of the area, where you can marvel at wildlife like muskoxen, chill out in natural hot springs, hike the rugged landscape, and learn about the important history of the national preserve. It's even possible to turn the journey itself into its own attraction by "flightseeing" — taking in the breathtaking landscape by air.
If you'd rather take on the natural preserve solo, one of the main hubs in the park is the Serpentine Hot Springs, where many chartered flights will drop you into the park, and there is also a cabin available to reserve. It's a great place to spot some of the preserve's wildlife, including polar bears, moose, reindeer, and a hugely diverse range of bird species. With jaegers, larks, and cranes, the Bering Land Bridge National Preserve should rank among the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S. You can also hunt and fish with a license or forage for delicious wild berries on your trip.