New York's Once-Luxurious Hotel Hides In A Scenic Catskills Trail With Abandoned Ruins And Hudson River Views

Upstate New York is home to several historic luxury hotels that continue receiving guests today. There's the grand Mohonk Mountain House, a Victorian mansion built in 1869 overlooking a glacial lake in the Hudson River Valley. Then there's the glamorous Oheka Castle on the highest point of Long Island — the French-inspired chateau and its manicured gardens were the setting for Great Gatsby-style parties in the 1920s. But one of the region's most legendary old hotels, the Overlook Mountain House, has been sitting abandoned for years.

So what's the story behind this mysterious landmark tucked into the woods near the peak of Overlook Mountain in Woodstock? The first building on the site was a 19th-century inn that hosted New Yorkers looking for an escape from the big city. Framed by lush foliage near the mountain's summit and featuring views of the Hudson River, the hotel was indeed surrounded by nature, but it was also inconveniently located for travelers: train service to the area from New York City was comparatively limited, especially in comparison to other options in the region.