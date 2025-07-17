One Of Japan's Oldest Original Castles Is An Impressive Black Fortress Surrounded By Imposing Mountains
Japan is a favorite destination for many travelers, with its centuries of history, stunning architecture, and magical cherry blossoms. First-time visitors will no doubt stop in Tokyo, or perhaps Osaka, a city often called "Japan's Kitchen" that foodies should definitely visit, but these hotspots are rapidly becoming overcrowded. Luckily, Japan is glittering with hidden gems. Tucked along the foothills of the snow-capped Japanese Alps, just a short bus ride away from Tokyo, is the charming city of Matsumoto, in Nagano Prefecture. This alpine resort destination is most famous for its crown jewel, Matsumoto Castle, unique amongst the country's fortifications for its painted black exterior, which earned it the moniker "Crow Castle" in Japanese.
Along with Himeji Castle, a majestic fortress packed with historic significance, Matsumoto Castle is one of the only 12 original castles still standing in Japan. While many of these fortifications were intentionally demolished during the late 1800s, others, like Osaka Castle, were destroyed by war or natural disasters, with the current building being a modern reconstruction. Matsumoto Castle, however, has remained untouched, its timber eaves and stone bastions standing intact since it was first built in the 16th century, making it one of the oldest in the country.
Constructed during the centuries-long Warring States period, a time of civil war and social unrest, Matsumoto Castle was primarily for defense, surrounded by fortified turrets, walled entry gates, and an inner and outer moat. With its iconic vermilion bridge arching over the water towards the main keep, Matsumoto Castle is a splendid testament to the architecture of Japan's feudal past and has been named a National Treasure. During spring and autumn, visitors get breathtaking views of the castle keep surrounded by cherry trees or golden foliage.
Take a tour of Matsumoto Castle's fascinating history
The construction of Matsumoto Castle began in 1594 under orders from the powerful Ishikawa clan, feudal lords who were given control of the previous, smaller fortification by Toyotomi Hideyoshi, the military leader. Hideyoshi held control of Osaka Castle, which originally also had a dark exterior in that era, and supposedly, the Ishikawa clan gave Matsumoto Castle its black coating as a sign of respect for their leader.
As visitors approach the castle entrance, it's impossible to miss the five tiers of sloping roofs rising majestically over the moat. But Matsumoto Castle hides a sneaky secret — it appears to have five floors, but there are actually six. Enter the castle to spot this bamboozling hidden level, which was meant to confuse enemies should they manage to storm the castle. Staircases between each floor are also frightfully steep, another trick to hinder enemy movement. Take on the challenge of climbing them to the observation deck at the top of the castle for panoramic mountain views. As you make your way back down, don't miss the moon-viewing platform, a serene and undefended terrace built during peacetime for the castle inhabitants to enjoy views of the moonrise.
Twice a year, in May and October, the thrilling Old-fashioned Gun Firing Exhibition is hosted within the castle grounds, transforming it into a feudal battlefield. The Matsumoto Gun Corps, a performance team dedicated to preserving the traditions of Japanese gunnery, put on a dazzling demonstration of firing authentic matchlock rifles and muskets against the backdrop of the castle turrets. History lovers shouldn't miss the festival, especially since the performers are dressed in full samurai armor — you'll feel as though you've stepped into the feudal era.
Other things to do around the city of Matsumoto
Aside from the castle, the city of Matsumoto itself hides a hipster, youthful vibe that invites you to stay and explore. The streets are easily walkable and bustling with charming gift shops, street food vendors, and great places to eat. The easiest way to get to Matsumoto from Tokyo is by bus, which takes about 3 hours. Express bus services regularly depart from Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, but make sure to book tickets in advance. Consider spending at least a night in Matsumoto to fully immerse yourself in the spellbinding atmosphere.
Matsumoto Castle dominates the city center; from there, it's easy to walk to nearby attractions. Barely a 10-minute walk is the Nakamachi District, where you can get souvenirs and a good meal with a quaint, Japanese-style vibe. Once the city's merchant quarters in the feudal Edo period, today this long street of preserved, whitewashed buildings is home to boutiques, cute cafés, and traditional Japanese-style hotels. Stop for lunch at the Nakamachi Cafe, serving mouthwatering soufflé pancakes and a variety of coffees, or grab seafood bites at Sakaba Ikkoku, a cozy Japanese-style diner.
Nagano Prefecture is also famous for soba, or buckwheat noodles, a must-try while in Matsumoto. Kisoya is a fantastic spot for soba that's not far from the Nakamichi District. Nomugi is another option, offering both cold and hot soba dishes with a variety of toppings like pickled veggies. Be sure to brush up on your chopstick skills and etiquette to avoid common dining faux pas while in Japan. No matter your plans while in Matsumoto, this charming alpine city will leave you returning for more.