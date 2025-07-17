One Of Japan's Oldest Original Castles Is An Impressive Black Fortress Surrounded By Imposing Mountains

Japan is a favorite destination for many travelers, with its centuries of history, stunning architecture, and magical cherry blossoms. First-time visitors will no doubt stop in Tokyo, or perhaps Osaka, a city often called "Japan's Kitchen" that foodies should definitely visit, but these hotspots are rapidly becoming overcrowded. Luckily, Japan is glittering with hidden gems. Tucked along the foothills of the snow-capped Japanese Alps, just a short bus ride away from Tokyo, is the charming city of Matsumoto, in Nagano Prefecture. This alpine resort destination is most famous for its crown jewel, Matsumoto Castle, unique amongst the country's fortifications for its painted black exterior, which earned it the moniker "Crow Castle" in Japanese.

Along with Himeji Castle, a majestic fortress packed with historic significance, Matsumoto Castle is one of the only 12 original castles still standing in Japan. While many of these fortifications were intentionally demolished during the late 1800s, others, like Osaka Castle, were destroyed by war or natural disasters, with the current building being a modern reconstruction. Matsumoto Castle, however, has remained untouched, its timber eaves and stone bastions standing intact since it was first built in the 16th century, making it one of the oldest in the country.

Constructed during the centuries-long Warring States period, a time of civil war and social unrest, Matsumoto Castle was primarily for defense, surrounded by fortified turrets, walled entry gates, and an inner and outer moat. With its iconic vermilion bridge arching over the water towards the main keep, Matsumoto Castle is a splendid testament to the architecture of Japan's feudal past and has been named a National Treasure. During spring and autumn, visitors get breathtaking views of the castle keep surrounded by cherry trees or golden foliage.