Montana's Best Preserved Ghost Town Is A Vestige Of The Old West Near Stunning Camping Spots

While the Treasure State today is best known for its natural treasures, including Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks, settlers first came to the Montana territory to unearth treasures from the earth. Around the time the territory was created in 1864, cities such as Butte, the "Richest Hill on Earth," sprouted up like mushrooms to extract metals from the rich soil. Although many of these former settlements have faded into the past, the first of them, Bannack, is a well-preserved time capsule where you can explore the past and the rugged Southwestern Montana. After decades of boom and bust, the state stepped in to preserve it as a fascinating state park to experience the Old West.

Bannack was founded in Southwestern Montana in 1862, near Grasshopper Creek, where a gold rush attracted thousands of prospectors. The city grew so quickly that it was designated Montana's first territorial capital; however, like the gold, the boom did not last. Soon after, a larger gold deposit was discovered approximately 45 miles north of Bannock in Alder Gulch, 10,000 miners flooded the area and founded Nevada City and Virginia City, which became the new territorial capital. They, too, were left behind, yet are well-preserved and lively abandoned mining towns.

Whether you're visiting Big Sky Country on a road trip or flying in, Bannack is within easy reach of major highways and airports. Bannack is a short 25-minute detour off Interstate 15, just west of Dillon, the only city in the area. If you're flying in, you have several choices. Bozeman (BZN) and Idaho Falls (IDA) are a couple of hours away and have more flights; however, Butte (BTM) is 45 minutes closer.