The 'Richest Hill On Earth' Is A Major Montana City Full Of Scenic Trails And Mountain Charm

Montana's mining history is about as vast as its rugged landscapes. Armed with picks and some pretty high hopes, settlers flocked to the region in the 1860s in search of gold, helping to chisel out the territory's path to statehood by the end of that century. Granted, Montana's abandoned mining towns, like the revitalized Nevada City, do serve as pretty great — albeit a bit eerie — windows into the American frontier's past. But for a better look at the Old West, it's best to head to the state's first major industrial city: Butte.

Sitting right smack dab between the unmatched beauty of Glacier National Park and Yellowstone, Butte started out as a mining camp in the late 1880s. Although it was known for its gold and silver boom, the area really became famous for its treasure trove of copper. Once lauded as the "Richest Hill on Earth," Butte, in its heyday, was the biggest copper mining district in the world, largely thanks to its three Copper Kings — mining moguls by the names of William A. Clark, Marcus Daly, and F. Augustus Heinze.

Much has changed since then in Butte. But you can still embark on your own quest for exploration like a real frontiersman — no shovels required. There are more than a dozen museums and historical landmarks to scout around the city. Plus, Butte's prime position along the Continental Divide in the Northern Rockies allows you to roam miles of unspoiled trails like the true explorers of the past. Some of the most popular trails in the city include the 4-mile-long Maud S. Canyon Loop and the easy but scenic Big Butte Loop.