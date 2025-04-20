The 'Richest Hill On Earth' Is A Major Montana City Full Of Scenic Trails And Mountain Charm
Montana's mining history is about as vast as its rugged landscapes. Armed with picks and some pretty high hopes, settlers flocked to the region in the 1860s in search of gold, helping to chisel out the territory's path to statehood by the end of that century. Granted, Montana's abandoned mining towns, like the revitalized Nevada City, do serve as pretty great — albeit a bit eerie — windows into the American frontier's past. But for a better look at the Old West, it's best to head to the state's first major industrial city: Butte.
Sitting right smack dab between the unmatched beauty of Glacier National Park and Yellowstone, Butte started out as a mining camp in the late 1880s. Although it was known for its gold and silver boom, the area really became famous for its treasure trove of copper. Once lauded as the "Richest Hill on Earth," Butte, in its heyday, was the biggest copper mining district in the world, largely thanks to its three Copper Kings — mining moguls by the names of William A. Clark, Marcus Daly, and F. Augustus Heinze.
Much has changed since then in Butte. But you can still embark on your own quest for exploration like a real frontiersman — no shovels required. There are more than a dozen museums and historical landmarks to scout around the city. Plus, Butte's prime position along the Continental Divide in the Northern Rockies allows you to roam miles of unspoiled trails like the true explorers of the past. Some of the most popular trails in the city include the 4-mile-long Maud S. Canyon Loop and the easy but scenic Big Butte Loop.
Take a walk through Butte's incredible past
With a cool combination of small-town mountain charm and big-city feel, Butte really is pure gold (or copper). The visitor center, located on George Street, is a great first stop if you want to make the most of your stay, namely because it's right next to the beginning of the local trolley bus tour. Explore the city's Historic Uptown District to see a snapshot of Old Butte with landmarks like The Metals Bank Building and The Clark Chateau, the latter of which dates back to 1898. The aforementioned tycoon William A. Clark had the French-inspired red brick mansion built for his eldest son, Charles. Now a museum and gallery, you can tour the historic building's various exhibits to learn about Butte's bygone era.
To see an old mine up close, venture to the World Museum of Mining, which is only about a mile away from the chateau. Tour the Orphan Girl Mine, a 2,700-foot-deep inactive silver hardrock mine that was established in 1875. Tour guides will even take you 100 feet underground to see the mine's original shaft station, where you can learn about some of the miners who worked there over a century ago.
Learn about Big Sky Country's rocks and minerals at the Montana Tech Mineral Museum or admire vintage cars at the Piccadilly Museum of Transportation, housed in a pre-1900 building. Other must-see sights include the Granite Mountain Memorial Overlook for panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and the Old Lexington Stamp Mill and Gardens, which is home to Butte's first stamp mill. Be sure to snap a photo of Our Lady of the Rockies, a towering 90-foot statue perched atop a ridgeline overlooking Butte.
Where to stay in Butte, Montana
Situated in Southwest Montana, Butte is the perfect gateway to surrounding attractions, such as the nearby national parks. Montana's secret mountain town of Anaconda, which offers more endless opportunities for recreation, is less than 25 miles northwest of Butte, and the Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 40 miles in the opposite direction. Whether you plan to hunker down in the town or adventure beyond the city limits, Butte has a number of great lodging options for short or extended stays.
Enjoy a peaceful night at a historic hotel courtesy of the Copper King Mansion. The homey bed and breakfast was completed in 1888 and served as the residence of William A. Clark. The three-story Victorian structure features 34 rooms, all extravagantly decorated with time-specific decor. On Tripadvisor, one former guest wrote that the Copper King Mansion was a "fantastic place to stay" in Butte. The reviewer added: "The rooms are amazing, antiques and pictures take you back to [the] early 1900's. The breakfast was outstanding!"
The Hotel Finlen and Motor Inn is equally grand. Opened in 1924, this hotel has 250 rooms and suites across its nine floors, which offer great views of the city. Rates at the time of writing are around $150 per night. "Lovely hotel within walking distance of great restaurants and pubs," a prior guest shared on Tripadvisor. "Really enjoyed the historic beauty of the area."