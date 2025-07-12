Situated Between Albuquerque And Santa Fe Is New Mexico's Sacred Village With Art, Canyon Views, And History

For hundreds of years, Pueblo people lived across vast swaths of the Southwest, inhabiting ancient sites like Chaco Canyon, where striking ruins were once the largest buildings in North America. Their culture also spanned parts of modern-day Arizona and southwest Colorado, centering around structures like Mesa Verde's astonishing cliff dwellings, which comprise one of the U.S.' most underrated national parks today. Now concentrated predominantly in New Mexico, 19 pueblos are home to richly artistic Indigenous communities, each recognized as a sovereign nation. Among these historic villages is Cochiti, a pueblo that's home to around 1,500 residents.

Cochiti is the northernmost pueblo of people who speak Keres, or Keresan, a linguistic group comprising seven related languages spoken throughout the region. Cochiti Pueblo was called "ko-tyīt" in Keres, and it overlooks the Rio Grande. Over time, modern neighborhoods have evolved around a ceremonial plaza on the west side of town, which is home to a striking church called San Buenaventura de Cochiti, a number of adobe structures, and two ceremonial kivas that remain central to sacred events held to this day.

Cochiti is surrounded by incredible New Mexico desert, and it's also the gateway to the incredible Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument, which reopened in May 2025 after a four-year closure. If you love being outdoors and have your clubs in tow, check out Cochiti Golf Club, an 18-hole course near Cochiti Lake, and grab lunch at the adjacent Stone Kiva Restaurant.