Massachusetts' Unique State Reservation Is A Beloved Hiking Spot With Large Granite Walls And Adventure

Amid the dense forests and rolling hills of Central Massachusetts lies Purgatory Chasm, a unique landform that offers one of the coolest trail excursions about an hour from Boston. With rocky scrambles, interesting geologic formations, and miles of other trails to explore, a trip to Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Sutton, Massachusetts, makes for an unforgettable day trip, especially for people with adventurous kiddos looking to take their hiking to the next level.

A quarter-mile-long ravine with walls up to 70 feet high, Purgatory Chasm is unlike many of the natural areas you'll find in the region. While it's not uncommon to find granite cliffs, boulders, and other rock in the hills of New England, rarely do they rise so suddenly out of their surrounding landscapes. Geologists believe this unexpected formation was indeed caused by something just as sudden — the rapid force of glacial meltwater being released by a natural dam toward the end of the last Ice Age, more than 14,000 years ago.

Local folklore has a different way to explain the improbable presence of the chasm. Legend says that long ago an Algonquin woman killed a European settler and came across another traveler soon after. She felt uneasy around him and tried to flee, which is when he turned into a devil-like creature and revealed himself to be the Native American god, Hobomoko. This god took her to Purgatory Chasm, where he threw her against the rocks and swung at her with an enormous tomahawk, creating the chasm as we know it today and lending a few devilish names to some of the park's features.