Massachusetts' Unique State Reservation Is A Beloved Hiking Spot With Large Granite Walls And Adventure
Amid the dense forests and rolling hills of Central Massachusetts lies Purgatory Chasm, a unique landform that offers one of the coolest trail excursions about an hour from Boston. With rocky scrambles, interesting geologic formations, and miles of other trails to explore, a trip to Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Sutton, Massachusetts, makes for an unforgettable day trip, especially for people with adventurous kiddos looking to take their hiking to the next level.
A quarter-mile-long ravine with walls up to 70 feet high, Purgatory Chasm is unlike many of the natural areas you'll find in the region. While it's not uncommon to find granite cliffs, boulders, and other rock in the hills of New England, rarely do they rise so suddenly out of their surrounding landscapes. Geologists believe this unexpected formation was indeed caused by something just as sudden — the rapid force of glacial meltwater being released by a natural dam toward the end of the last Ice Age, more than 14,000 years ago.
Local folklore has a different way to explain the improbable presence of the chasm. Legend says that long ago an Algonquin woman killed a European settler and came across another traveler soon after. She felt uneasy around him and tried to flee, which is when he turned into a devil-like creature and revealed himself to be the Native American god, Hobomoko. This god took her to Purgatory Chasm, where he threw her against the rocks and swung at her with an enormous tomahawk, creating the chasm as we know it today and lending a few devilish names to some of the park's features.
Purgatory Chasm hiking tips and points of interest
There are multiple hiking trails throughout the park, which is $5 to enter for state residents and $20 for visitors, but the main draw is the adventurous, mile-long Chasm Loop Trail. Despite its short distance, the trail provides a wide variety of scenery, wandering beneath the chasm's high walls before looping back to give you views from atop the tall cliffs. Hikers are advised to wear their grippiest shoes and most durable clothing— there's a lot of squeezing, scooting, and scrambling to be done in the chasm, and slipping is common, especially on wet days.
In addition to the excitement inside the chasm –– ducking beneath natural archways and hopping from rock to rock — there are several points of geologic interest along the way. Within the chasm, you'll find formations like the Devil's Pulpit, a stage-like platform beneath an enormous overhanging boulder, and the Devil's Coffin, a small cave that tunnels through the chasm rocks to the other side.
The most fun point of interest might be the aptly-named Fat Man's Misery, a crack in the rock with just enough room for brave hikers to squeeze through. The journey through the crack, which resembles the kind of incredible slot canyon you'd find in the deserts of Utah and Arizona, is no more than 20 feet long, but it still offers the kind of hands-on, change-of-pace experience that visitors to this one-of-a-kind park are sure to appreciate.
Things to do around Purgatory Chasm
For folks looking to extend their excursion, Purgatory Chasm has several more hiking trails to explore within the park boundaries. Little Purgatory, a rocky trail with smaller versions of the imposing formations of the main canyon, is an easy loop to tack on before finishing the final portion of Chasm Loop. The other two trails—Charley's Loop and Old Purgatory Trail—offer more peaceful experiences, but if you want one more taste of adventure before you go, check out the park's sliding rock near the parking lot, which offers a bit of nature-enriching excitement that kids will love.
When you're all hiked out, head to West End Creamery just down the street for delicious ice cream and even more fun. Located on sprawling property within a rustic old farm building, the creamery is the perfect place to enjoy a few scoops of artisan New England ice cream. There's also an 18-hole mini golf course, along with a 28-acre adventure farm filled with all kinds of games and attractions.
Paired with the awe-inspiring rock formations of Purgatory Chasm, it makes for a fun-filled summer adventure in New England. And the best part? It doesn't take long to get to. Sutton is a manageable drive from hubs like Boston (one hour), Worcester (20 minutes), Providence (45 minutes), and Springfield (one hour), depending on traffic.