An Hour Outside Of Boston Is Massachusetts' Unique State Park With Beautiful 19th-Century Gardens And Trails

The Mosley heyday — along with most of its buildings — may be long gone, but the family's fingerprints remain clear to see throughout Maudslay State Park. This starts with the few remains of the 30 structures that once stood on the estate. For some, such as the mansion, only the building foundations remain. Others exist in fragments, such as root cellar, and a few are still largely intact, including the entrance gate and coachman's house. But the still-visible star of this gilded world is the formal Italian and rose gardens, embraced by restored brick walls and an iron gate. Thanks to an endowment and the hard work of volunteers, the flowers the Mosley's planted still scent the air and beautify the vision.

Indeed, on the natural side, both wild and cultivated flowers throughout the park are a major draw, and the timing of any visit changes the color palette, from the purple crocuses and yellow daffodils of March to the pink dogwood and white wisteria of May, and the blue irises and flame azaleas of high summer. In fall, the flowers make way for the foliage, which provides the botanical grand finale before the white of winter takes over. The taller woodlands that gird the hiking trails are shared by ample wildlife, too, notably eagles, owls, and hawks. But perhaps none are happier than the tongue-hanging, tail-wagging dogs, who are welcome at Maudslay State Park.