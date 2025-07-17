The Affordable West Virginia Mountain Town Where Retiring Means Fresh Air And Friendly Faces

As you're winding down your working years and looking towards a more relaxed pace of life, you may find it worth peeking into the collection of charming small towns tucked away in the mystical Appalachian Mountains of southern West Virginia. In fact, West Virginia was recently ranked the second-best place to retire in the country by Bankrate, thanks to its affordability and healthcare access. One town in particular offers a unique blend of a thriving downtown arts and culture scene and rich history, coupled with a friendly and involved community and expansive natural beauty, all with the cherry on top of being the cheapest metro area to live in the U.S., with the median home listing price at $129,000.

Though Beckley, West Virginia, is the largest city in southern West Virginia at 117,000 people, it still has the warmth of an intimate small town, with communal bonds apparent in the friendly smiles you'll surely receive strolling through its historic downtown. Enjoy the vibrancy of the town's center and the fresh air of the surrounding natural areas throughout the year, thanks to Beckley's four gorgeously distinct yet relatively gentle seasons that don't include harsh winters. Lisa Strader, director of Visit Southern West Virginia, commented to WVNS-TV, "I think a lot of people just don't want to be hot all the time. They want that beauty and the refreshing changes."