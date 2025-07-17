The Affordable West Virginia Mountain Town Where Retiring Means Fresh Air And Friendly Faces
As you're winding down your working years and looking towards a more relaxed pace of life, you may find it worth peeking into the collection of charming small towns tucked away in the mystical Appalachian Mountains of southern West Virginia. In fact, West Virginia was recently ranked the second-best place to retire in the country by Bankrate, thanks to its affordability and healthcare access. One town in particular offers a unique blend of a thriving downtown arts and culture scene and rich history, coupled with a friendly and involved community and expansive natural beauty, all with the cherry on top of being the cheapest metro area to live in the U.S., with the median home listing price at $129,000.
Though Beckley, West Virginia, is the largest city in southern West Virginia at 117,000 people, it still has the warmth of an intimate small town, with communal bonds apparent in the friendly smiles you'll surely receive strolling through its historic downtown. Enjoy the vibrancy of the town's center and the fresh air of the surrounding natural areas throughout the year, thanks to Beckley's four gorgeously distinct yet relatively gentle seasons that don't include harsh winters. Lisa Strader, director of Visit Southern West Virginia, commented to WVNS-TV, "I think a lot of people just don't want to be hot all the time. They want that beauty and the refreshing changes."
Fresh air and friendly faces make Beckley a paradise for retirees
The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine is a must-see example of how Beckley strikes the perfect balance between rustic nature and immersive cultural experiences. This no-longer-operational mine is a piece of classic West Virginia heritage that offers a peek into the region's coal-mining history that lasted from the mid-19th to early-20th centuries. Join a guided underground tour and let the veteran miners tell you the gripping boom-and-bust story of a region that this piece of the National Coal Heritage Trail is a part of.
Outside Beckley also lie some of the best outdoor adventure opportunities in the country. New River Gorge National Park is just a half hour from the town center and boasts endless opportunities for hiking, whitewater rafting, rock climbing, and mountain biking. The 100-foot Cathedral Falls was called as "New River Gorge's best kept secret," and the beloved Grandview Trail is the perfect hiking excursion for stunning views of the gorge. The mild winters make being outside desirable year-round, and there's usually just enough snow for skiing at nearby Winterplace Ski Resort. West Virginia's Appalachian Mountains also hide a postcard-perfect lake offering endless recreation at Cheat Lake, the perfect weekend trip from Beckley.
After a day of outdoor fun, you can choose from Beckley's range of cultural entertainment options, from the open-air plays and concerts at the scenic Theatre West Virginia, to the artisanal market of Tamarack, featuring the expert work of local artists and furniture makers. You can also take lovely day trips around the region, like to this West Virginia mountain town that is an uncrowded destination filled with art, boutiques, and eateries.
What to know before visiting Beckley
There are a few different ways to get to Beckley, which is located in Raleigh County along I-64 and I-77. You can fly into Yeager Airport (CRW) in Charleston, the heart of West Virginia's Appalachia and the most affordable vacation destination in the U.S., and then drive an hour southeast to Beckley. If taking the train sounds more exciting, Amtrak's Cardinal line between Chicago and New York City snakes through the Appalachians and stops in the town of Prince, just 20 minutes away from Beckley.
There's a wide range of accommodation types you can choose from in Beckley. If you're looking to be at one with nature, you'll find a variety of cabins like those at Pine Haven, or you can camp at Little Beaver State Park. If you want to be pampered, look no further than The Resort at Glade Springs, which features a spa and golf course.