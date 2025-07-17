One Of Las Vegas' Casinos On The Strip Doubles As A Hotel With America's Tallest Freestanding Observation Tower

When traveling to Las Vegas, there are certain amenities you probably expect to find at a hotel — a pool for you to relax with a drink, a casino to try your luck, a restaurant or two for delicious meals, and perhaps a theater to watch live performances. That's why it's worth seeking out the extra features that make a property unique. At The Strat, that standout highlight is its sky-high tower.

The Strat is located just north of the main Las Vegas Strip and is only a 15-minute drive from Harry Reid International Airport, making it easy enough to reach and a good base for exploring the rest of the Strip. But first, take advantage of everything The Strat offers. Head to the top of America's tallest freestanding observation tower for a mesmerizing view of the city below, a helpful way to plot out the rest of your adventure once you're back on the ground.

Aside from having an observation deck, the tower features thrilling amusement rides, a fine dining restaurant, and more. Plus, beyond the record-setting tower, The Strat offers all the amenities you'd expect from a Las Vegas hotel, helping to take the stress out of visiting this iconic, entertainment-filled city. It packs a variety of bars and restaurants, a casino filled with games and machines, and a full calendar of events. At The Strat Theater, you can enjoy concerts, live podcast experiences, and other shows and performances. There's also the L.A. Comedy Club of Las Vegas room, where top comedians hit the stage, and the REMIX Lounge, where you can enjoy live music of all kinds as you sip your way through the bar's cocktail menu.