One Of Las Vegas' Casinos On The Strip Doubles As A Hotel With America's Tallest Freestanding Observation Tower
When traveling to Las Vegas, there are certain amenities you probably expect to find at a hotel — a pool for you to relax with a drink, a casino to try your luck, a restaurant or two for delicious meals, and perhaps a theater to watch live performances. That's why it's worth seeking out the extra features that make a property unique. At The Strat, that standout highlight is its sky-high tower.
The Strat is located just north of the main Las Vegas Strip and is only a 15-minute drive from Harry Reid International Airport, making it easy enough to reach and a good base for exploring the rest of the Strip. But first, take advantage of everything The Strat offers. Head to the top of America's tallest freestanding observation tower for a mesmerizing view of the city below, a helpful way to plot out the rest of your adventure once you're back on the ground.
Aside from having an observation deck, the tower features thrilling amusement rides, a fine dining restaurant, and more. Plus, beyond the record-setting tower, The Strat offers all the amenities you'd expect from a Las Vegas hotel, helping to take the stress out of visiting this iconic, entertainment-filled city. It packs a variety of bars and restaurants, a casino filled with games and machines, and a full calendar of events. At The Strat Theater, you can enjoy concerts, live podcast experiences, and other shows and performances. There's also the L.A. Comedy Club of Las Vegas room, where top comedians hit the stage, and the REMIX Lounge, where you can enjoy live music of all kinds as you sip your way through the bar's cocktail menu.
Visiting the top of the tower and other fun things to do at The Strat
This hotel's main attraction is its massive tower, where all visitors — whether they're staying at the hotel or not — can book tickets to the top and enjoy the impressive views of the surrounding Las Vegas area. The Observation Deck, with its floor-to-ceiling windows, stands more than 1,100 feet tall. If the breathtaking views aren't enough of a thrill, you can add to the experience by riding one (or all) of the available attractions. Sit facing outward on Big Shot as it launches you more than 150 feet straight up. There's also a rollercoaster called X-Scream that zips you over the edge of the tower before pulling you back in — and then does it again. For an even greater thrill, check out SkyJump, where you can actually jump from the side of the tower. Be sure to check to see what's open before you go, as rides may be closed due to weather or maintenance.
Beyond the tower, you can relax at the Swim & Social Pool or work out at the fitness center, which never closes, meaning you don't have to let the unhealthiest city in America get the best of you. Attached to The Strat is a four-level entertainment complex called Atomic Golf, featuring a nightclub-style driving range, a putting area, and several bars and lounges. And what's a Las Vegas hotel without a casino? Fortunately, The Strat doesn't have an answer to that, what with an 80,000-square-foot casino of its own, with slot and video poker machines as well as live card tables.
Inside the rooms, restaurants, and bars at The Strat
While you likely won't be spending too much time in your room — thanks to everything the hotel and Las Vegas have to offer — there are a few different lodging options available. The Elevate and Elite rooms are 340 square feet and come with either a king bed or two queens, along with a 55-inch TV. The Select rooms have the same bedding options but are slightly smaller in size and include a slightly smaller TV. The Tower Suite includes a king bed and a sofa; one version has a Roman tub, while another has a large, gorgeous shower. There's also the Classic Family Suite, the Elevated Boulevard Suite and regular Boulevard Suite, and the Classic Grand Suite, each slightly larger than the last. Rates start at about $80 per night for the regular rooms, while the suites start at roughly $140 per night.
There are multiple bars and restaurants for you to check out during your stay, including one inside the hotel's iconic tower. Top of the World sits nearly 1,000 feet above ground and features incredible, 360-degree views of Las Vegas as the restaurant slowly rotates. On the casino level, there's CHĪ Asian Kitchen for a variety of Asian dishes; bar food from PT's Wings & Sports; steak and seafood at McCall's; and casual options from Nunzio's Pizzeria. While many of these restaurants have bars, there's also the View Lounge for a more cocktail bar vibe. In addition to craft concoctions, the spot features a menu of small bites, including late-night options. All of the hotel's restaurants and attractions help make clear why Las Vegas is considered "the most fun city in America."