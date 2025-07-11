Road Trippers Beware: Under California's 'No Touch' Law, It's Illegal To Do This At A Stoplight

If you're exploring California's striking coast via a road trip along the iconic Highway 1 or you're on a road trip to see every national park in California, there's been an updated ruling on the state's law about hands free driving that you should be aware of. A recent state appeals court decision determined that if you're driving, you can't use or even hold your phone, regardless if your car is stopped. If you're caught, you'll be subject to a fine, which will increase each time it happens, and the new, stricter interpretation of the law went into effect on July 1.

It's been referred to as the "no touch" law, though it should perhaps be called the "no hold" or "touch just once" law considering the parameters. According to the appellate court ruling, you can't be holding your phone or looking at the screen, or you could get pulled over. If the phone is mounted safely, like on the dashboard, it can be touched only with a single tap or swipe.

You can still talk or text, but you have to do so using only voice operating functions. If you're under 18, no phone use is allowed, even the voice operated functions. You are, however, allowed to use your phone to call 911.