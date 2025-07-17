This Overlooked Scenic Stretch Of Lake Michigan Hides Some Of The Best-Preserved Shipwrecks In America

There's something incongruous about the idea of diving for shipwrecks in a lake. The Great Lakes are so large that, when you stand on the shores of their best beaches, it can be easy to forget you're not looking at the ocean. The Great Lakes have long been major shipping lanes for North American commerce, and, unfortunately, have claimed more than their fair share of shipwrecks. One of the best places to explore this history is the Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary in eastern Wisconsin, off the western shore of Lake Michigan. It includes 36 historic shipwreck sites — 27 of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places — and may hide dozens of undiscovered wrecks. The sanctuary stretches along the Wisconsin coast from about Port Washington in the south to Two Rivers in the north, encompassing almost 1,000 square miles of Lake Michigan waters.

There are an estimated 1,500 wrecks throughout Lake Michigan. Wisconsin's roughly 500-mile coast is littered with them, some 200 years old, possibly more. Thanks to the cold freshwater and low salinity, many wrecks are preserved more pristinely than those in saltwater. The sanctuary seeks to protect the Great Lakes maritime legacy while promoting education, conservation, and recreational tourism. Designated in 2021 and co-managed by the state of Wisconsin and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast Marine Sanctuary's 82-mile shoreline links four Wisconsin maritime towns: Port Washington, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, and Two Rivers.

Wisconsin's Shipwreck Coast is part of the broader National Marine Sanctuary System, a network designed to protect maritime sites across the U.S. The oldest of the Great Lakes sanctuaries is Michigan's Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Lake Huron dubbed the "shipwreck alley," and more proposed areas are under review.