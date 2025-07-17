Wisconsin's Wildly Charming Door County Hides A Lively Lake Michigan Island With Festivals, Beaches, And Seafood
Wisconsin's Door Peninsula extends out into the waters of Lake Michigan, and located about 4.5 miles from the end of that peninsula lies a hidden island community, accessible by a short 30-minute ferry ride. A once-dangerous passage to cross, earning it the name "Death's Door," now sees daily ferry passengers to the thriving island community of Washington Island, Wisconsin. The island's over 700 year-round residents host a lineup of events, including the annual literary festival, a cider pressing event, and a two-week island-wide music festival.
The Washington Island Ferry departs from the Northport Pier at the end of Wisconsin Highway 42 on the Door Peninsula. From Sturgeon Bay, the gateway to Door County and waterfront Wisconsin city offering a mecca of Midwest beauty and adventure, it's a straightforward, roughly 44-mile drive. From Green Bay, Wisconsin, and the Austin Straubel International Airport (the nearest major airport), it's a little over 88 miles to the Northport Pier.
Washington Island is home to one of the only limestone pebble shorelines at Schoolhouse Beach and the less crowded Sand Dunes Park Beach for relaxing beach days. Seafood lovers will find plenty to savor on Washington Island, from Saturday fish boils at K.K. Fiske to an expertly-prepared Great Lakes Perch at the Sailor's Pub, a restaurant right on the Shipyard Island Marina. As the sun sets on Washington Island, retreat to one of the community's cozy inns, like the storied Hotel Washington, or the quiet escape of the Inn at Frog Hollow.
Festivals and cultural attractions on Washington Island in Wisconsin's Door County
Washington Island may be just a short ferry ride away from the Wisconsin mainland, but it feels worlds apart. As one of the oldest Icelandic communities in the United States and one of the largest in all of North America, the Scandinavian architecture, vibrant festivals, and unique cultural attractions make it a distinct destination. Art and music are a cornerstone of life on the island, and that's evident in the event and festival lineup at the Trueblood Performing Arts Center.
In early August, the Washington Island Music Festival celebrates with two weeks of talks, pop-up concerts, and performances at the Trueblood Performing Arts Center, the Red Barn, and various outdoor spaces. The festival provides engagement with professional musicians and support for the island's community school music programs. The literary arts are celebrated in September with author appearances, talks, and workshops at the Washington Island Literary Festival.
Architecture buffs and design enthusiasts will appreciate Door County's stunning historic architecture. On Washington Island, the Stavkirke Church is a hand-built building constructed in the late 1900s reminiscent of Norwegian-style architecture. The church is open for viewing year-round or during services held in July and August. Den Norske Grenda is a historical site and traditional Norwegian stabbur (elevated storehouse), brought to Washington Island from Telemark, Norway, in the late 1980s. After exploring the island's cultural gems, head out for a day at the beach and its coastal eateries.
The best beaches and fresh-caught seafood on Washington Island
Surrounded by the waters of Lake Michigan, Washington Island offers a variety of shoreline escapes and a taste of the region, featuring fresh-caught whitefish, a local favorite and a staple on menus across the island. Schoolhouse Beach is the area's most popular swimming beach and a site beloved by Door County locals, famous for its limestone pebbles and crystal-clear waters. Schoolhouse Beach is in a rare group of five limestone beaches on the planet and a protected area that's part of the Niagara Escarpment.
If Lake Michigan is on your list of Wisconsin's most incredible lakes and rivers for the perfect Midwest summer vacation, experience it from a Washington Island beach. Door County is the Midwest's most underrated vacation spot, boasting cute coastal towns and world-class food, and Washington Island is no exception. Sailor's Pub Restaurant, situated on the south side of the island at one of the island's marinas, is a favorite known for its high-quality food and waterfront views despite the high prices mentioned by guests.
Hotel Washington Restaurant, located within the historic Hotel Washington, offers a regular dinner menu that's considered by some to be the best food on the entire island. The Albatross Drive-in and K.K. Fiske are local staples, along with Washington Island Coffee, which is said to be open for business before any of the island's boats. Washington Island's culture, beaches, and cuisine, all offer a one-of-a-kind escape, capturing the best of Door County.