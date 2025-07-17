Wisconsin's Wildly Charming Door County Hides A Lively Lake Michigan Island With Festivals, Beaches, And Seafood

Wisconsin's Door Peninsula extends out into the waters of Lake Michigan, and located about 4.5 miles from the end of that peninsula lies a hidden island community, accessible by a short 30-minute ferry ride. A once-dangerous passage to cross, earning it the name "Death's Door," now sees daily ferry passengers to the thriving island community of Washington Island, Wisconsin. The island's over 700 year-round residents host a lineup of events, including the annual literary festival, a cider pressing event, and a two-week island-wide music festival.

The Washington Island Ferry departs from the Northport Pier at the end of Wisconsin Highway 42 on the Door Peninsula. From Sturgeon Bay, the gateway to Door County and waterfront Wisconsin city offering a mecca of Midwest beauty and adventure, it's a straightforward, roughly 44-mile drive. From Green Bay, Wisconsin, and the Austin Straubel International Airport (the nearest major airport), it's a little over 88 miles to the Northport Pier.

Washington Island is home to one of the only limestone pebble shorelines at Schoolhouse Beach and the less crowded Sand Dunes Park Beach for relaxing beach days. Seafood lovers will find plenty to savor on Washington Island, from Saturday fish boils at K.K. Fiske to an expertly-prepared Great Lakes Perch at the Sailor's Pub, a restaurant right on the Shipyard Island Marina. As the sun sets on Washington Island, retreat to one of the community's cozy inns, like the storied Hotel Washington, or the quiet escape of the Inn at Frog Hollow.