Tucked Between Emerald Isle And Atlantic Beach Is North Carolina's Postcard-Worthy Barrier Island Town
Charming seaside communities like the coastal villages of the Outer Banks and Emerald Isle's oasis of sand dunes make North Carolina a quintessential destination for beaching on the East Coast. Many of the state's diverse beaches are classified as barrier islands, or narrow masses of sand that form in between the seashore and mainland. With 300 miles of barrier island beaches to choose from, deciding where to plant your beach umbrella can be overwhelming. However, a picturesque coastline situated between Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach may have everything you're looking for in your next beach vacation.
Pine Knoll Shores is a lesser-known but incredibly scenic North Carolina beach town on the Bogue Banks barrier island. Though this 25-mile long isle acts as a barrier between the Atlantic Ocean and mainland North Carolina, there are no obstacles to relaxation and amusement in Pine Knoll Shores. For a peaceful beach experience adjacent to marshy forests of green trees and hiking trails, Pine Knoll Shores has everything you need and more for your next summer vacation.
On and off shore enjoyment in Pine Knoll Shores
For a postcard-worthy coastal experience, Pine Knoll Shores is the perfect spot for beach-goers and maritime admirers to ride waves and soak up the sun. Pine Knoll Shores resides in North Carolina's Crystal Coast, an 85-mile stretch of breathtaking beaches along the Atlantic Ocean. With neighbors like Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach just a seashell's toss in either direction, Pine Knoll Shores offers a quiet alternative with fewer crowds and all the renowned natural beauty.
When you enter Pine Knoll Shores, there are several public access points to the beach along Salter Path Road, the connecting roadway along Bogue Banks. Park your car, kick off your flip flops, and lay out your towel at any of the beach's five entrance points, including the Crystal Coast Oceanfront Hotel, Hotel Alice, Iron Steamer, Memorial Park, and Trinity Center.
In addition to classic beach beauty where the sand meets the sea, Pine Knoll Shores' barrier island location adds even more outdoor appeal. As you face the coastline, turn your head and notice the vast array of trees and terrain on the other side of the isle. The Theodore Roosevelt Natural Area is part of this maritime forest and is home to a plethora of plants and animals you probably won't find on your average beach vacation. The 265-acre preserve has multiple hiking trails past dunes, marshes, and ponds for a different kind of outdoor experience when you need a break from the beach.
Staying in and getting to Pine Knoll Shores
When you arrive in Pine Knoll Shores, don't let the lack of major development fool you. Though much of the beach's natural beauty has been pristinely preserved since its inception, there are plenty of places to stay in town. Whether you prefer an oceanfront hotel with a pool or an oceanfront beach property, Pine Knoll Shores has a variety of highly-rated accommodations. For rooms facing the water, a bar and restaurant right on the sand, and a pool when you're ready for a break from the beach, try the Crystal Coast Oceanfront Hotel. If staying in a beach house is more your speed, there are plenty of oceanfront rentals to choose from, varying in price and size.
If you're already in Emerald Isle, Pine Knoll Shores is just 15 minutes down the road, with Atlantic Beach less than 15 minutes away in the other direction. For even more convenience, Pine Knoll Shores is just a 10 minute drive from The Atlantic Beach Causeway; the bridge connecting mainland North Carolina with Bogue Banks.
No matter where you go along North Carolina's beautiful Crystal Coast, the stunning seaboard and pristine, sandy beaches give island resorts a run for their money. As long as you remember the sunscreen, Pine Knoll Shores will take care of the rest.