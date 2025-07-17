Tucked Between Emerald Isle And Atlantic Beach Is North Carolina's Postcard-Worthy Barrier Island Town

For a postcard-worthy coastal experience, Pine Knoll Shores is the perfect spot for beach-goers and maritime admirers to ride waves and soak up the sun. Pine Knoll Shores resides in North Carolina's Crystal Coast, an 85-mile stretch of breathtaking beaches along the Atlantic Ocean. With neighbors like Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach just a seashell's toss in either direction, Pine Knoll Shores offers a quiet alternative with fewer crowds and all the renowned natural beauty.

When you enter Pine Knoll Shores, there are several public access points to the beach along Salter Path Road, the connecting roadway along Bogue Banks. Park your car, kick off your flip flops, and lay out your towel at any of the beach's five entrance points, including the Crystal Coast Oceanfront Hotel, Hotel Alice, Iron Steamer, Memorial Park, and Trinity Center.

In addition to classic beach beauty where the sand meets the sea, Pine Knoll Shores' barrier island location adds even more outdoor appeal. As you face the coastline, turn your head and notice the vast array of trees and terrain on the other side of the isle. The Theodore Roosevelt Natural Area is part of this maritime forest and is home to a plethora of plants and animals you probably won't find on your average beach vacation. The 265-acre preserve has multiple hiking trails past dunes, marshes, and ponds for a different kind of outdoor experience when you need a break from the beach.