The 'Crookedest Street In The World' Snakes Around A Family-Friendly Iowa City Full Of Charming Attractions
You've probably heard of Lombard Street, a San Francisco gem and so-called "crookedest street in the world." The thoroughfare's been featured in everything from Hitchcock's "Vertigo" to Pixar's "Inside Out," but it's far from the only street that claims the title. If you're looking for a similar road without the Bay Area crowds, check out the aptly named "Snake Alley" in Burlington, Iowa. It's about 95 miles from larger cities like Peoria, often ranked among America's best places to live, and 75 miles from Iowa City to the north.
Snake Alley — an off-the-beaten-path destination compared to Lombard Street — was named "Unbelievably Crooked" by "Ripley's Believe it or Not!" and dates back to 1894, decades before San Francisco's curvy claim to fame even entered the picture. The 275-foot-long street and its grassy median are maintained by the city's parks department, which has preserved the original cobblestones since they were first laid in the 1890s. The Victorian buildings lining Snake Alley are also original to the historic district. Perhaps most notable is the Garrett-Phelps House Museum, which has rotating exhibits open to the public Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
And, yes, you can usually drive down Snake Alley in your car during the summer months, when there's no threat of ice, although the city will sometimes restrict vehicle access altogether. "There was a chain across the alley. [It didn't] say who or where to get permission from [to enter]," writes one disappointed reviewer on TripAdvisor.
Bike races, art fairs, and overnight stays along Snake Alley
Snake Alley serves as the twisting venue for several city events throughout the year, so consider scheduling your Burlington visit to coincide with one of them. Every Memorial Day weekend, for instance, locals look forward to the Snake Alley Criterium bike race, which challenges competitors with its bumpy, cobblestone terrain, 60-foot incline, and — of course — dramatic twists and turns. Cheer for the cyclists from the median, or put your glutes to the test and register yourself. There are also less strenuous races for kids that are free to enter.
Every Father's Day since the 1960s, the Snake Alley Art Fair has attracted crowds. Vendors set up beneath tents along the incline and sell everything from jewelry to stained glass and clothing. There's also live music, plenty of street food, and activities for children.
If you're staying overnight in Burlington, consider the quaint Victorian cottage that's been converted into a Snake Alley vacation rental. The so-called "Snake Alley Inn" sleeps six, and stays cost about $250 on weekend nights. The rental is within walking distance of other charming attractions like Cobblestone Alley, which is pedestrian-friendly but closed to vehicles.
How to travel to Burlington, and fun for the whole family
Nestled on the banks of the Mississippi River, Burlington, Iowa, boomed in the mid-19th century thanks to the construction of the railroad. Several other communities along the Mississippi with similar origins — storybook cities with historic districts, great food, and eclectic shops. Train tracks still run through Burlington today, and Burlington Station is a stop along Amtrak's California Zephyr route, known as "America's greatest train journey" and a cross-country marvel. However, if chugging along isn't your preferred method of travel, you can always fly into the Southeast Iowa Regional Airport, a small facility just outside the city, serviced by Contour Airlines. More commercial airlines operate out of the Quad Cities International Airport, 70 miles away in Moline, Illinois.
While you're staying in Burlington – whether for an extended weekend at the Snake Alley Inn, or simply passing through on your journey elsewhere — be sure to check out the family-friendly adventures it has to offer. The city's popular art center (known for hosting the annual Father's Day art fair) offers classes for all ages and tea parties in the spring. Next door, the Capital Theater features an events calendar full of family movie nights, an annual jazz festival, and tribute concerts. In Riverside Park, enjoy a picnic under the gazebo and imagine what it would have been like more than 100 years ago, when Burlington was still young and steamboats sounded their horns as they floated along the Mississippi.