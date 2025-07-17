The 'Crookedest Street In The World' Snakes Around A Family-Friendly Iowa City Full Of Charming Attractions

You've probably heard of Lombard Street, a San Francisco gem and so-called "crookedest street in the world." The thoroughfare's been featured in everything from Hitchcock's "Vertigo" to Pixar's "Inside Out," but it's far from the only street that claims the title. If you're looking for a similar road without the Bay Area crowds, check out the aptly named "Snake Alley" in Burlington, Iowa. It's about 95 miles from larger cities like Peoria, often ranked among America's best places to live, and 75 miles from Iowa City to the north.

Snake Alley — an off-the-beaten-path destination compared to Lombard Street — was named "Unbelievably Crooked" by "Ripley's Believe it or Not!" and dates back to 1894, decades before San Francisco's curvy claim to fame even entered the picture. The 275-foot-long street and its grassy median are maintained by the city's parks department, which has preserved the original cobblestones since they were first laid in the 1890s. The Victorian buildings lining Snake Alley are also original to the historic district. Perhaps most notable is the Garrett-Phelps House Museum, which has rotating exhibits open to the public Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.

And, yes, you can usually drive down Snake Alley in your car during the summer months, when there's no threat of ice, although the city will sometimes restrict vehicle access altogether. "There was a chain across the alley. [It didn't] say who or where to get permission from [to enter]," writes one disappointed reviewer on TripAdvisor.