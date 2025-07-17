This Tennessee City Is The Perfect Summer Destination For Music Lovers (And It's Not Nashville Or Memphis)
Tennessee's contributions to American music can't be denied. Its capital, Nashville, is widely recognized as the epicenter of country music, and has seen musicians like Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift and Keith Urban successfully launch their careers. The state is also home to Memphis, one of the cities that gave rise to the blues, rock 'n' roll and soul. Giants like Elvis Presley, B.B. King, and Johnny Cash hailed from or lived there. And yet, there's another Tennessee city that's a perfect summer destination for music lovers: Chattanooga.
Known for its expansive, lush green spaces that have earned it the title of America's first "National Park City," Chattanooga is an Appalachian dream. Once the weather starts warming up, the mountains turn green and musicians start getting their instruments ready. The city organizes free concerts every Saturday from late May through late August. These Riverfront Nights bring the community together with an array of musical acts ranging from modern country to blues and classic rock. As if that weren't enough, Fridays from early May to early July also offer a free concert series called Nightfall.
These two events guarantee that anyone who's enthusiastic about music has the opportunity to go to a concert every weekend throughout the summer. Keeping the events completely free also opens up the pleasure of seeing cool bands to absolutely everyone. Chattanooga's commitment to filling the city with music proves it deserves a place among the state's great music cities.
Music in Chattanooga throughout the year
While summer is prime time for Chattanooga's music scene, melodies fill the city year-round. From May to November, visitors can stop by the Chattanooga Market on Sundays for a bit of shopping and live music. In 2025, the city will replace Raleigh as the host of the World of Bluegrass event. The festival will take place in September and is set to be held in Chattanooga for at least three years. Fans of the genre will be happy to know that October also brings another bluegrass celebration: The 3 Sisters Festival. In keeping with Chattanooga tradition, this event is free to attend.
Even if you can't make it to any of these events, you'll find plenty of other opportunities to enjoy music. Check out the legendary Tivoli Theater's schedule for potential acts coming in to play or see which bands will be performing at The Signal during your visit. Though smaller, the Barking Legs Theater also hosts a variety of wonderful acts that represent everything from quartets to jazz to experimental music.
For more affordable and laid-back experiences, head to some of the city's bars and restaurants. The Barrel House Ballroom, for instance, offers free live music acts on Sundays. Nic & Norman's — a chain partially owned by Norman Reedus of "The Walking Dead" fame — also hosts shows on Fridays and Saturdays. With a fun, irreverent dive bar vibe, Whiskey Cowgirl alternates between DJs and live bands. The bar concentrates mostly on country music — this is Tennessee, after all!
Other fun things to do in Chattanooga
When you're not enjoying free concerts, you'll find plenty of cool activities around Chattanooga. Known as "Scenic City," this destination has a flourishing arts scene, which you can appreciate in places like the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. Walking through this green space and observing its public sculptures is completely free, proving once again that you don't need a lot of money to have a great time in this Appalachian gem. Alternatively, spend an afternoon exploring the collection of the Hunter Museum of American Art.
Getting out into nature is another favored activity. Many visitors place Point Park in Lookout Mountain at the top of their list. In this beautiful spot, you'll find panoramic views of the area as well as Civil War-era fortifications and cannons. To get there, hop aboard the one-mile Incline Railway, one of the steepest in the world. After taking in the views, consider a guided hike to Ruby Falls, a 145-foot underground waterfall hidden inside a cave. This majestic natural wonder usually leaves visitors in pure awe. There are also wild swimming holes, caverns and hiking trails near the city, making Chattanooga a great destination for active travelers.
Once you're back in town, don't neglect to do at least one whiskey tour at either Chattanooga Whiskey or Gate 11. You can then put your newly acquired tasting abilities to the test at Whiskey Thief, where the shelves boast more than 100 whiskeys.