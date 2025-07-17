This Tennessee City Is The Perfect Summer Destination For Music Lovers (And It's Not Nashville Or Memphis)

Tennessee's contributions to American music can't be denied. Its capital, Nashville, is widely recognized as the epicenter of country music, and has seen musicians like Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift and Keith Urban successfully launch their careers. The state is also home to Memphis, one of the cities that gave rise to the blues, rock 'n' roll and soul. Giants like Elvis Presley, B.B. King, and Johnny Cash hailed from or lived there. And yet, there's another Tennessee city that's a perfect summer destination for music lovers: Chattanooga.

Known for its expansive, lush green spaces that have earned it the title of America's first "National Park City," Chattanooga is an Appalachian dream. Once the weather starts warming up, the mountains turn green and musicians start getting their instruments ready. The city organizes free concerts every Saturday from late May through late August. These Riverfront Nights bring the community together with an array of musical acts ranging from modern country to blues and classic rock. As if that weren't enough, Fridays from early May to early July also offer a free concert series called Nightfall.

These two events guarantee that anyone who's enthusiastic about music has the opportunity to go to a concert every weekend throughout the summer. Keeping the events completely free also opens up the pleasure of seeing cool bands to absolutely everyone. Chattanooga's commitment to filling the city with music proves it deserves a place among the state's great music cities.