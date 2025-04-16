Chattanooga's Visitor-Favorite Historic Park Promises Panoramic Tennessee River Views And Overlooks
Tennessee is one of those states that is perfect for visiting, no matter what you enjoy. It's known for its music scene, history, and delicious food. However, that's not all the state has to offer. There are also some beautiful natural attractions. The Great Smoky Mountains are perhaps the best known, but there is another place on the state's southern border that also has impressive views and lovely places to explore called Lookout Mountain. One specific part of this scenic destination you don't want to miss if you enjoy a mix of history and breathtaking views is Point Park.
Point Park is just outside of Chattanooga, Tennessee's "Scenic City," with a flourishing arts scene. It's one of the largest cities in the state, with over 187,000 people, but there are still plenty of opportunities to see amazing views without traveling far. Point Park is part of Lookout Mountain Battlefield, which encompasses 3,000 acres of land near the city. It makes up 16 of these acres and is filled with historic weapons, overlooks, old fortifications, and more for those interested in the Battle of Lookout Mountain as well as other battles in the area.
However, you don't have to enjoy history to find this area beautiful. The park is on a mountain, meaning you have the opportunity to see Tennessee's landscape. Some visitors even claim it offers the prettiest views on the mountain, even more so than the nearby Ruby Falls. From the park, you can see the river and stretches of land for miles in every direction.
Getting to Point Park and what to explore in the area
There are two ways to get to Point Park. The first is to simply take a car. It's about a 20-minute drive from the heart of Chattanooga to Point Park. Or you can take a more whimsical way via the Incline Railway, a Tennessee railway that takes you cloud-high up a mountain. The Incline Railway is a train made to carry passengers from St. Elmo Station in Chattanooga to Lookout Mountain Station. It's a 10-minute trip to the top. Additionally, there are some amazing views along the way and charming stores to stop and visit near the railway.
Before you plan this route, take time to check its website to make sure everything is running properly. As of April 2025, the railway is set to be closed for several months for necessary repairs, and there was no report on when it would again open. While it is an impressive view, you can still visit the top, so it's worth visiting Point Park even if the railway is still closed during your visit.
Don't think Point Park is the only thing to do in the area. Though it is a beautiful attraction, there is plenty more to see as well. For example, Rock City Gardens is a fairytale-looking rock trail just across the Georgia state border. This area is full of stunning natural beauty and even a waterfall. Additionally, for those really wanting to delve into the history of the area, visit the Battles for Chattanooga Visitor's Center.
The best times to visit Point Park
As far as the best times to go, it depends on what you want to do. Guided tours run on Saturdays and Sundays over the fall and winter seasons, between Labor Day and Memorial Day. There are two tours offered every day, and they last about 45 minutes.
Summer months tend to be the most popular vacation time, as that is when children are out of school, and the weather is warmer throughout the United States. This means that Chattanooga will likely be busier and Point Park more crowded. However, the weather is generally warmer, and it might be easier for you to schedule a vacation. If you want to enjoy the park in relative peace or check out the tours and learn more about the area, though, it's a good idea to go after Labor Day or before Memorial Day. October is a particularly great month to go if you want to avoid snow or rain ruining your plans, as it is the period with the lowest precipitation on average. However, if you don't think a little rain or snow is going to stop you, and you don't mind cooler temperatures, you may appreciate early winter.
It does cost a little to enter. For each person 16 or older, expect to pay $10. However, children 15 and under are allowed in with the fee waived. Additionally, anyone with a National Parks or Federal Recreational Lands Pass may enter for free with up to three other adults for no additional charge.
Where to stay and eat near Point Park
Because Point Park and Lookout Mountain are so popular, there are plenty of hotels nearby. For something charming and cozy, the Chanticleer Inn Bed and Breakfast is highly rated and located right on the mountain. Wauhatchie Woodlands is another cute and rustic spot, and it's only a short drive to Lookout Mountain. For a cheaper and more familiar place, there are plenty of recognizable hotels, but the Hampton Inn Chattanooga West is one of the highest-rated of them all, offering a pool and breakfast.
There are plenty of places to eat in Chattanooga as well, whether you want a sweet treat or a full meal. Clumpies Ice Cream Co. is the perfect place to get a cone and cool down on a hot day. Kenny's, River Street Deli, Mezcla, and Lupi's are all great for a quick and delicious meal. If you want something a little fancier, St. John's is a good option.
When you're done exploring the mountain, you can also check out the heart of Chattanooga itself. There is an impressive aquarium filled with beautiful fish and other aquatic animals. You could also spend all day exploring the city, popping in and out of shops such as the Good Fortune Soap and Spa, Hoff & Pepper, and Seahorse Snacks. It's not hard to spend a whole day, or several, just walking around Chattanooga and seeing what the city and its residents have to offer.