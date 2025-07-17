A Friday Night Fish Fry Is This Fishing-Obsessed Midwest State's Mouth-Watering Summer Tradition
Things that are quintessentially Wisconsin: Cheese, lakes, beer, bratwurst, Indigenous culture, saying "up North," fishing, and the Friday night fish fry, a tradition arguably more emblematic of the state's cuisine than butter burgers with cheese curds. No matter where you are in the state — up in the majestic Apostle Islands, amongst verdant nature and a sense of otherworldly mystique, or down in Madison, one of Wisconsin's best shoreside getaways, the Badger State takes pride in its strong community spirit and outdoors-oriented culture. The Friday night fish fry deliciously ties those elements together.
The British have their "chippy tea" with mushy peas and Italians love fried sardines, but this classic Midwestern meal — which is exactly what it sounds like, fried fish served with generous sides — originated as a religious practice in the 19th century and blossomed into a culinary tradition. When Catholic immigrants from European countries like Poland, Germany, and Ireland settled in the Midwest, they brought with them the practice of abstaining from meat on Fridays, a spiritual homage to the crucifixion. While some Catholics observe this penance only on Fridays during Lent, many follow it year-round.
Early Wisconsinites found it easy to swap fish for meat on Fridays, thanks to the state's lakes and rivers, which provided an abundance of fish at affordable prices. During the Prohibition era, taverns started selling fish to stay in business – or to mask the smell of beer being poured. What began in churches and communities expanded to restaurants and taverns, evolving into a Friday night staple. Now, it's beloved mainstay. As vlogger Holcy's Kitchen said in a video, "You are a restaurant in Wisconsin and it's Friday during Lent and you DON'T have a Friday fish fry there will be an uproar."
How to fish-fry, Wisconsin-style
Wisconsin may not be the "land of 10,000 lakes" — that title belongs to Minnesota — but it has plenty of its own freshwater lakes, teeming with bass, walleye, perch, and bluegill. The local catch is popular on Friday nights, though mild, white, saltwater fish like cod or haddock are often served as well.
At a fish fry, seasonings matter, as do the sides, as does the breading, type of fish, and, of course the drinks, especially uniquely Wisconsin spins on old fashioned cocktails. Batter is typically made with beer — preferably one of Wisconsin's own brews — carbonation gives the crusts a lighter yet more flavorful crunch. Signature sides necessitate at least one form of potato: Fry, wedge, German potato salad, or classic pancake. Condiments are key, especially tartar sauce, malt vinegar, and a wedge or three of lemon. The sweet crunch of creamy coleslaw, the earthy-sour tang of rye bread, and a dollop of applesauce round out the perfect plate. Just like that, you betcha — you've got yourself a Wisconsin fish fry.
Fish was a staple of the Wisconsin diet long before Catholics immigrants popularized it. Native American tribes across the region utilized the lakes and forests for their food and culture, with fish at the center. Looming threats face today's lakes, however, as invasive species wreak havoc on Wisconsin waterways, damaging fish populations. Zebra mussels and lampreys are impacting Great Lakes fish life: Parasitic lampreys literally attach themselves to fish and suck their blood dry, while zebra mussels, which feed on the same plankton fish — primarily yellow perch, a Friday night staple– eat to survive.These invaders are difficult to eradicate and, along with extreme weather events, warming waters, and habitat loss, are disrupting ecosystems across Wisconsin.
Where are the best Wisconsin fish fries? Well, that's subjective
Yet for now, fish fries persist, with maps, guides, and, seemingly millions of rave reviews to prove it. It's hard to miss a fish fry if you're dining anywhere in Wisconsin on a Friday (you can usually order fried fish off a Wisconsin menu any day of the week, though it may not come with a full lineup of sides, and it doesn't quite have the same effect). Since the elements of this meal are so diverse, you may develop proclivities for a particular fish, batter recipe, side dish, old fashioned, and more. There's only one way to really figure out your fish fry: Try them all!
Food critic Bill Addison once undertook a seven-establishment Friday fish fry crawl for Eater in the lively city of Milwaukee, an affordable Midwestern gem with beaches and breweries. His favorite was in the Northshore American Legion, and while that place no longer exists, community centers like American Legions and VFW halls often host fish fries as fundraisers, a great way to find a hidden gem.
As for traditional eateries, try Milwaukee's Swingin' Door Exchange, a favorite with its saloon aesthetic, range of fish, locally baked bread, and top-notch condiments. For an all-you-can-eat fish fry experience, head to Lost Land Lake Lodge in Hayward for its "world-famous" fish fry — luckily they have an actual lodge, too, so you can sleep off your beer-battered coma. The town of Minocqua once offered promotional punch cards for those who "gotta catch 'em all" when it comes to local fish fries, of which there are many. Two of the best are Norwood Pines, a lodge-style supper club serving up corn fritters and Cajun seasonings, and the Boathouse, a historic venue right on the lakefront.