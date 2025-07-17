A Friday Night Fish Fry Is This Fishing-Obsessed Midwest State's Mouth-Watering Summer Tradition

Things that are quintessentially Wisconsin: Cheese, lakes, beer, bratwurst, Indigenous culture, saying "up North," fishing, and the Friday night fish fry, a tradition arguably more emblematic of the state's cuisine than butter burgers with cheese curds. No matter where you are in the state — up in the majestic Apostle Islands, amongst verdant nature and a sense of otherworldly mystique, or down in Madison, one of Wisconsin's best shoreside getaways, the Badger State takes pride in its strong community spirit and outdoors-oriented culture. The Friday night fish fry deliciously ties those elements together.

The British have their "chippy tea" with mushy peas and Italians love fried sardines, but this classic Midwestern meal — which is exactly what it sounds like, fried fish served with generous sides — originated as a religious practice in the 19th century and blossomed into a culinary tradition. When Catholic immigrants from European countries like Poland, Germany, and Ireland settled in the Midwest, they brought with them the practice of abstaining from meat on Fridays, a spiritual homage to the crucifixion. While some Catholics observe this penance only on Fridays during Lent, many follow it year-round.

Early Wisconsinites found it easy to swap fish for meat on Fridays, thanks to the state's lakes and rivers, which provided an abundance of fish at affordable prices. During the Prohibition era, taverns started selling fish to stay in business – or to mask the smell of beer being poured. What began in churches and communities expanded to restaurants and taverns, evolving into a Friday night staple. Now, it's beloved mainstay. As vlogger Holcy's Kitchen said in a video, "You are a restaurant in Wisconsin and it's Friday during Lent and you DON'T have a Friday fish fry there will be an uproar."